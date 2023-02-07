SLB Completes Acquisition Of Gyrodata
Global technology company SLB has completed the acquisition of Gyrodata Incorporated, a company specializing in gyroscopic wellbore positioning and survey technology.
The transaction will incorporate Gyrodata’s wellbore placement and surveying technologies within SLB’s Well Construction business, bringing customers new drilling solutions.
This combination will improve wellbore quality and reduce drilling risk to unlock even the most remote and complex reservoirs. Integrating three-axis solid-state gyro measurements with the latest SLB technological innovations will help ensure tighter trajectory control, reduce data acquisition time, and improve the decision-making process—resulting in greater overall drilling efficiency.
“I’m excited for this historic moment that will bring innovative solutions to the SLB Well Construction division and our industry. The technology-driven acquisition of Gyrodata is aligned with SLB’s strategy to elevate operational performance and improve efficiency for our customers. Combined with our Neuro autonomous solutions, the Gyrodata acquisition will transform drilling technology designs, leveraging downhole and surface automation to drive well construction performance and operations efficiency to new levels,” said Jesus Lamas, president of Well Construction at SLB.
SLB has a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities.
On the other hand, Gyrodata is a service provider to the global energy industry with expertise in gyroscopic surveying, wellbore placement, and wellbore characterization technologies.
Gyrodata’s unique products and services enable its clients to maximize hydrocarbon recovery and optimize an asset’s lifecycle cost.
