SLB Climbs Most in 6 Months

SLB, the world's biggest oil field services provider, rose the most in more than six months.

SLB, the world’s biggest oil field services provider, rose the most in more than six months after the company said it expects constructive oil and gas investment in 2027 driven by supply disruptions from the conflict in the Middle East.

Shares of the company, which helps clients drill oil wells and map underground pockets of crude, rose as much as 10% Friday, the most intraday since January, after reporting second-quarter results that exceeded average analyst expectations.

Customers are increasing spending to rebuild inventories, diversify supply and develop domestic energy resources, with the trend expected to boost deepwater activity in particular in 2027, Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch said during a call with analysts and investors Friday.

“Combined with the increased activity that will be required to restore production capacity in the Middle East as conditions allow, these dynamics create a compelling outlook for our core business,” Le Peuch said.

SLB said it will take time for full production capacity to return to the Middle East and will require a long-term resolution to the US-Iran war, according to a statement Friday. The company’s comments provide the latest view into how much work is needed to rebuild in the region and return to prewar production levels once activity normalizes. Oil field service contractors stand to benefit from the reconstruction opportunity.

“While activity began to recover in certain countries during the second quarter, the timing of a full recovery remains uncertain and will depend on a durable resolution of the conflict,” Le Peuch said in the statement.“As activity improves, we expect the return to full production capacity to take time.”

SLB posted adjusted second-quarter earnings of 55 cents a share, surpassing the 51-cent median of analyst estimates.

Weatherford executives said earlier in the week they expect Middle East activity to continue to recover but that it’ll take some time to fully normalize. Activity has largely rebounded to prewar levels in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, though many wells in Kuwait and offshore Saudi Arabia remain shut, David Anderson, an analyst at Barclays, wrote in a note.

Given its long-standing relationships with state-controlled oil companies, “SLB should be the first call for both near-term production restoration and the medium-term capacity catch-up,” Anderson wrote.