SLB Bags 5-Year Digital Deal with Petrobras

SLB (NYSE: SLB) announced late Thursday that it has been awarded a five-year deal by Petrobras for an “enterprise-wide” deployment of its Delfi digital platform.

The contract scope covers Petrobras’ digital transformation from exploration, development, and production operations, including moving subsurface workflows to the cloud to significantly accelerate decision making, SLB noted in a statement posted on its site.

SLB said in the statement that the award represents “one of Petrobras’ largest investments in cloud-based technologies and sets the foundation for it to achieve its decarbonization and net zero targets”. The value of the contract was not disclosed by SLB and, at the time of writing, Petrobras has made no mention of the deal on its site.

SLB noted in the statement that the Delfi platform “will empower all Petrobras’ geoscientists and engineers with seamless and scalable digital technology and computing power, helping improve focus on business operations”. SLB also said in the statement that the “large investment” in SLB digital technology for exploration and production by Petrobras is part of its plan to increase total operations production.

“By leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing technology from SLB, Petrobras will drive aggressive efficiency and production increases across its E&P business,” Rakesh Jaggi, the President of Digital & Integration at SLB, said in a company statement.

“Leveraging the Delfi platform to digitally transform Petrobras’ E&P workflows, will improve efficiency and demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and energy transition,” he added.

In its statement, SLB said the Delfi platform realized a significant reduction in processing time for geological and geophysical interpretation.

“Some workflows experienced a reduction from hours to minutes,” SLB noted in the statement.

“As an example, AI and machine learning applications reduced fault interpretation time in petrophysical modeling workflows by 60 percent,” it added.

According to SLB’s site, the Delfi digital platform is a collaborative technology that unites the E&P life cycle in the cloud.

“It’s open, secure, scalable, and fully managed, seamlessly connecting people, data and leading software applications across exploration, development, drilling, production and midstream - all delivered through a flexible and personalized SaaS subscription model,” SLB’s site states.

Core Division Contract Wins

In its first quarter 2023 results statement published back in April, SLB said it continued to win new long-cycle contracts for its core divisions, “particularly in the Middle East and offshore basins”.

In that results statement, SLB highlighted a nine-year master services deal with Aramco in January 2023 for wireline and mud logging services, “committing to a long-term partnership in energy innovation with a strong interest in technology development”.

The company also highlighted that SLB company OneSubsea had entered into a deal with Petrobras for a Búzios 10 engineering, procurement, construction, and installation subsea production system scope and that Shell awarded all three deepwater outcome-based well services scopes of work for bundled well construction and reservoir evaluation services in Brazil, Egypt, and the Crux project in Australia to SLB.

SLB also outlined in the results statement that PRIO had awarded OneSubsea the engineering, procurement, and construction contract for a multiphase boosting system to support and accelerate production from the Wahoo-Frade floating production, storage, and offloading tieback, and that Enauta had exercised a contract option with OneSubsea for a third multiphase boosting system to be integrated in its Atlanta full-field development.

Schlumberger Becomes SLB

In October 2022, Schlumberger announced that it had become SLB. In a company statement at the time, SLB noted that its new identity focuses on energy innovation and decarbonization “to address the world’s energy needs today and to forge the road ahead for the energy transition”.

In that statement, SLB outlined that the new name underscored the company’s vision for a decarbonized energy future and affirmed its transformation “from the world’s largest oilfield services company to a global technology company focused on driving energy innovation for a balanced planet”.

“Our new identity symbolizes SLB’s commitment to moving farther and faster in facilitating the world’s energy needs today and forging the road ahead for the energy transition,” SLB CEO Olivier Le Peuch said in a company statement at the time.

“It’s a bold challenge. But the legacy of our people, technology and performance are unmatched, and we are ready to answer this challenge,” he added.

