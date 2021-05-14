SLB Appoints Chief Strategy, Sustainability Officer

Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) has appointed Katharina Beumelburg to the position of chief strategy and sustainability officer.

Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) announced Thursday that it has appointed Katharina Beumelburg to the position of chief strategy and sustainability officer, effective May 17.

As part of her new role, Beumelburg will report to the company’s chief executive officer, Olivier Le Peuch, and oversee corporate strategy, sustainability, marketing, and communications activities across the business. The incoming Schlumberger representative will be part of the executive team, which includes Le Peuch, chief financial officer Stephane Biguet, and Schlumberger New Energy executive vice president Ashok Belani.

Beumelburg joins Schlumberger from Siemens, where she has held various leadership positions, including strategy development incorporating sustainability, management consulting, business excellence, and operations management. In her most recent position, Beumelburg led the global transmission services business.

“I am delighted to welcome Katharina to the Schlumberger team at a pivotal time for the company, the energy industry and our planet,” Le Peuch said in a company statement. “Sustainability is increasingly core to our performance strategy, through which we will realize our vision,” the Schlumberger head added in the statement.

“Katharina’s impressive experience and expertise acquired over more than 20 years will help us elevate our sustainability agenda and fully integrate it into our corporate strategy, ensuring we enable our customers’ success,” Le Peuch went on to say.

Schlumberger describes itself as the world's leading provider of technology to the global energy industry. The company – which employs 82,000 people, representing 170 nationalities in more than 120 countries – is involved in new energy technology ventures in several fields - including carbon capture and sequestration, geothermal power, and hydrogen - through its New Energy segment.

Siemens is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare, according to its website, which shows that the business had around 293,000 employees worldwide as of September 30, 2020.

