SLB and Linde Partner on CCUS

Accelerating decarbonization solutions across industrial and energy sectors is the main focus of a new strategic partnership formed by SLB and Linde. The two companies aim to collaborate on carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS)

The collaboration will combine decades of experience in carbon dioxide (CO2) capture and sequestration; innovative technology portfolios; project development and execution expertise; and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) capabilities.

CO2 is found or produced in many industrial and energy applications. This collaboration will focus on hydrogen and ammonia production, where CO2 is a by-product and in natural gas processing. CCUS abates the emissions from these energy-intensive industries, creating new low-carbon energy sources and products. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that over 6Gt of CO2 per year will need to be abated with CCUS in order to reach net zero by 2050.

“CCUS is vital in creating the decarbonized energy systems our planet needs to balance energy demand with climate objectives,” said Olivier Le Peuch, chief executive officer of SLB. “We are excited about this collaboration with Linde to develop CCUS projects and support the growth of low-carbon energy products from conventional energy sources.”

“Carbon capture and storage will be a key lever for tackling global warming,” said Sanjiv Lamba, chief executive officer of Linde. “We are committed to helping customers decarbonize their operations in a cost-effective way. With SLB, we are able to offer technology-driven solutions—from the execution of complex EPC projects through to ensuring reliable and safe long-term storage.”

SLB and Linde have been working on decarbonization opportunities for over a year already. Using their global footprint across multiple sectors and industries, the collaboration will expand customer reach and will focus on designing business and operating models that maximize value for all stakeholders.

