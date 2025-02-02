SLB, Aker Solutions Secure Hafslund Celcio Carbon Capture Deal

SLB Capturi, a joint venture of SLB and Aker Carbon Capture, in collaboration with Aker Solutions has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) contract by Hafslund Celsio AS to provide a carbon capture solution for a waste-to-energy facility in Oslo.

Hafslund Celsio is Norway's largest district heating supplier and operator of the country's largest waste-to-energy plant, SLB noted in a media release. The carbon capture project is part of the Norwegian government's Longship CCS initiative.

The contract includes the delivery of a carbon capture plant, liquefaction system, temporary storage, and loading facility at the waste incineration site, SLB said. It also includes an intermediate carbon dioxide (CO2) storage and ship loading system at Oslo harbor, it said. From there the CO2 will be transported to the Northern Lights permanent storage facility on the Norwegian continental shelf.

When operational, the carbon capture plant is expected to capture 350,000 metric tons of CO2 annually, SLB said. Martin S. Lundby, chief executive officer at Hafslund Celsio, said the project is expected to be operational by the third quarter of 2029.

SLB noted that the EPCIC award follows a cost-reduction phase for Hafslund Celsio's project, during which efficiency improvements, such as layout optimization, were identified. The project will utilize SLB Capturi's modular Just Catch 400 unit. SLB said the space-efficient Just Catch design creates a feasible and cost-effective solution by minimizing on-site footprint, installation, and outfitting requirements.

“Standardization and modularization play a key role in shifting the economics of carbon capture projects”, Egil Fagerland, chief executive officer at SLB Capturi, said.

“We are extremely proud of our collaboration with Hafslund Celsio and Aker Solutions to align our Just Catch plant design with the techno-economic requirements of this project to help make it a reality. We look forward to delivering this flagship project as a successful blueprint for industrial decarbonization projects in Norway and across the globe”.

SLB Capturi is already delivering the carbon capture solution at Heidelberg Materials’ cement facility in Brevik, in collaboration with Aker Solutions.

“This project is a testament to important public and private collaboration to build an industrial value chain for carbon capture and storage. The project will also significantly contribute to reducing emissions and will create value for both industry and society”, Kjetel Digre, CEO of Aker Solutions, said.

