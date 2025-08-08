SLB, AIQ Join Forces to Boost ADNOC's Energy Efficiency with Agentic AI

Schlumberger N.V., the energy tech company doing business as SLB, will team up with AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based AI specialist for the energy sector. SLB said in a media release that the two companies will collaborate to advance AIQ’s development and deployment of its ENERGYai agentic AI solution across ADNOC’s subsurface operations.

Built on 70 years of proprietary data and expertise, ENERGYai integrates large language model (LLM) technology with advanced agentic AI, SLB said. This AI is tailored for specific workflows across ADNOC’s upstream value chain. Initial tests using 15 percent of ADNOC’s data, focusing on two fields, showed a seismic agent that boosted seismic interpretation speed by 10 times and improved accuracy by 70 percent, it said.

In partnership, SLB and AIQ will design and deploy new agentic AI workflows across ADNOC’s subsurface operations, including geology, seismic exploration, and reservoir modelling. SLB will provide support with its Lumi data and AI platform, and other digital technologies.

A scalable version of ENERGYai is under development, which will include AI agents covering tasks within subsurface operations. Deployment will commence in the fourth quarter of 2025, SLB said.

“This partnership reflects our vision to harness AI for energy optimization, and we are enthusiastic that SLB shares this outlook. The collaboration between AIQ and SLB enables the development of sophisticated AI workflows that integrate seamlessly with ADNOC’s infrastructure, driving efficiency, scalability, and innovation at every stage of the energy lifecycle”, Dennis Jol, CEO of AIQ, said. “Our ENERGYai agentic AI solution is pioneering in its sheer scale and impact, and we are proud to involve other significant industry technology players in its development and evolution”.

ENERGYai will power agentic AI to automate complex, high-impact tasks, increasing efficiency, enhancing decision-making and optimizing production across ADNOC’s operations, SLB said. The partnership between AIQ and SLB demonstrates a mutual dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and a data-driven energy supply, delivering significant business benefits for ADNOC and advancing AI-powered energy transformation, SLB added.

“Our collaborations with AIQ have already delivered innovative solutions, and now we are supporting the building of the foundation for the next era of intelligent energy operations together with AIQ’s ENERGYai. This agentic AI solution is set to drive long-term value and operational resilience across ADNOC’s energy value chain,” Rakesh Jaggi, president, Digital & Integration, SLB, said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com