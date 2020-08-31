SLB Agrees to Create Geothermal Company
Schlumberger New Energy, a new Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) business, and Thermal Energy Partners (TEP) have agreed to create STEP Energy; a geothermal project development company.
STEP Energy will leverage its partners’ expertise to develop efficient and profitable geothermal power generation projects, according to Schlumberger. This expertise includes project execution, drilling, subsurface evaluation and digital technology integration, systems engineering, modeling, data analytics and machine learning capabilities, Schlumberger outlined.
The new company’s first project will be the 10 megawatt (MW) Nevis Geothermal Power Project on the Caribbean island of Nevis. STEP Energy has additional opportunities to expand production in the Eastern Caribbean and in North and South America, according to Schlumberger.
“Through GeothermEx, a Schlumberger company, we have acquired extensive knowledge of geothermal resource assessment and project design implementation,” Ashok Belani, the executive vice president of Schlumberger New Energy, said in a company statement.
“By combining our geothermal, subsurface and drilling expertise with TEP’s experience in project development and risk mitigation, we will develop de-risked and streamlined geothermal projects on a global scale,” Belani added.
Bruce Cutright, the chief executive officer of TEP, said, “we are thrilled with this partnership”.
“STEP Energy will focus on quickly reaching our first milestone of 100 MW of geothermal capacity. The combined experience and expertise in drilling, reservoir identification and assessment and project execution provide an unequalled opportunity for the success of the new company,” he added.
Dan Pfeffer, the president of TEP, said STEP Energy will create a unique opportunity to de-risk and optimize the development of geothermal power projects, reduce costs and compress schedules.
“This will unlock the full potential of geothermal power generation globally,” Pfeffer added.
Schlumberger New Energy explores new avenues of growth by leveraging Schlumberger’s intellectual and business capital in emerging markets, with a focus on low-carbon and carbon-neutral energy technologies, Schlumberger highlights. Founded in 2010, TEP describes itself as a Texas-based geothermal energy company that provides sustainable, baseload, zero carbon, renewable energy.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- BP Reportedly Planning to Sell London HQ
- 70 Percent of US GOM Oil Still Offline
- UK Oil Will Struggle for Semi-subs in 2021
- Equinor Completes World First Drone Operation
- Has the US Land Rig Count Bottomed Out?
- Oil Climbs with Demand Back in Focus
- Saudi Aramco Makes Two Discoveries
- SLB Agrees to Create Geothermal Company
- Oil Prices Settle Lower
- Former Venezuela Oil Official Flees to US
- Barron Announces Major New Permian Discovery
- Exxon Booted from Dow Industrials
- Could US Oil Benefit from Biden Presidency?
- Sasol Shuts Troubled Lake Charles Plant
- Africa's Richest Man Bets on Oil Refinery
- DOE Announces Energy Champions
- Oil at 5-Month High as Hurricane Nears Coast
- Oil Gives Up Some Gains as Refiners Spared
- 82+ Percent of US GOM Oil Production Offline
- More and More US GOM Oil Coming Offline
- Gulf of Mexico Operator Files Chapter 11
- Marathon Petroleum Announces $21B Sale
- What is the Biggest Oil Price Risk from a Biden Win?
- Oxy Makes $1.33B Deal
- Anadarko Basin Player Files Chapter 11
- Oil Drilling Collapse Deepens
- US Shale Producers at a Crossroads
- Shut In Oil Production Is Coming Back
- US and Norway Sign Energy Deal
- Barron Announces Major New Permian Discovery