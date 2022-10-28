SLB Acquires Gyrodata Incorporated
Global technology company SLB has entered into an agreement to acquire Gyrodata Incorporated, a global company specializing in gyroscopic wellbore positioning and survey technology.
The transaction will integrate Gyrodata’s wellbore placement and surveying technologies within SLB’s Well Construction business, bringing customers innovative drilling solutions.
This combination will improve wellbore quality and reduce drilling risk to unlock even the most remote and complex reservoirs. Integrating three-axis solid-state gyro measurements with the latest SLB technological innovations will help ensure tighter trajectory control, reduce data acquisition time, and improve the decision-making process—resulting in greater overall drilling efficiency.
“The integration of Gyrodata’s innovative sensors and proprietary technologies within SLB’s drilling and logging suites will result in the most accurate and highly optimized well placement services in the industry,” said Jesus Lamas, president of Well Construction at SLB. “This will transform drilling technology designs while advancing SLB’s autonomous, self-steering capabilities. I am excited about welcoming the Gyrodata team into SLB’s Well Construction division.”
“After more than 42 years as an independent company, we are ecstatic about becoming a part of SLB,” said Robert Trainer, president and CEO of Gyrodata. “This combination will create important synergies between our technology platforms, bringing immediate and significant benefits to our customers. We look forward to accelerating the next step-change of this technology revolution as part of the world’s leading provider of technology and services to the energy industry.”
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close towards the end of 2022.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Rough Gas Storage Facility in UK Reopens
- Beginning Of The End For Gas-Fired Power In Europe
- Iberia Emerging As New European Energy Powerhouse
- Near Term Oil Price Dynamics Distorted on Multiple Levels
- Eni Profit Beats Estimates
- Exxon, Chevron Reap $31B Profit
- Equinor To Supply Orsted With Gas Through Baltic Pipe
- Market Watchers Look at The Week's Oil and Gas Moves
- Sembcorp Scraps Keppel O&M Merger, Opts For $3.2B Acquisition
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
- DNV Clears Aker Offshore Carbon Capture Tech
- Schlumberger Becomes SLB, Looks Towards Lower-Carbon Future
- Drone-Driven Explosions Occur Near Crude Oil Tanker
- Sinopec Announces Major Breakthrough for China Shale Gas
- Deutsche Bank Cutting Emissions From Loans To Oil And Gas
- US Oil Products Exports Ban Could Save $5Bn For Customers
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More