Six Trends Set To Dominate Offshore Wind Sector In 2023

The offshore wind sector witnessed another year of high growth despite global financial uncertainties but here we will look for trends that we expect to dominate 2023.

Although 2022 did not match 2021’s record of over 19.5GW of online capacity, which was mainly driven by the expiration of national feed-in-tariffs in China, 2022 witnessed the second-highest amount of global online capacity with almost 8.5GW. FIDs were taken on over 11.5GW of projects, making it the fourth-highest year for FIDs.

Westwood forecasts that 2023 capacity additions will be 55% higher than 2022 levels, keeping the offshore wind sector busy.

Auction results and new auctions to be launched

A total of 54.9GW of offshore wind leases were awarded in 2022. The ScotWind lease round accounts for most of this capacity, with over 24.8GW of project capacity being awarded in the initial round and a further 2.8GW in the clearing round. Several offshore wind lease rounds are scheduled to be launched and potentially conclude in 2023. These include the 4GW Celtic Sea floating wind auction in the UK, the 500MW Floating Mediterranean auction in France and the Central Atlantic, and the Gulf of Mexico and Oregon auctions in the US.

Offshore wind auctions are also planned to take place for the first time in new markets. Up to 10GW of floating wind projects are planned to be auctioned in Portugal, 4GW offshore Tamil Nadu State in India, and Lithuania is also planning to launch its first lease auction for a 700MW wind farm.

Alongside these lease auction rounds being launched, the results of auctions that are currently taking place are also expected to be revealed in 2023. The results of 6.2GW INTOG Leasing round in the UK is scheduled to be announced this year. Poland is planning to conclude its auction for up to 11GW of lease areas and France is also expected to announce the winners of the 250MW Brittany Floating Wind and the 1GW Normandy fixed bottom tenders. In Taiwan, the floating wind tender, scheduled to be released in 4Q 2022 was delayed until 1Q 2023.

Some recent lease auctions have witnessed the implementation of qualitative criteria when it comes to selecting the winning bidders. The Hollandse Kust West Site VI tender in the Netherlands included a criterion for bidders to demonstrate how their proposal would contribute to the ecology of the North Sea while the Utsira Nord auction in Norway will allocate licenses to bidders on the bases of qualitative criteria such as proposed projects contribution to innovation and technology development.

Investment in newbuild vessels

Offshore wind production targets set by various countries will translate to increasing demand for construction vessels in the offshore wind sector. Separately, the Jones Act creates a situation in the US whereby newbuild vessels will be required for the US offshore wind market, as only US-built vessels can be used in US waters. Vessel suppliers have identified this demand and several orders have been placed for newbuilds in 2022.

Cadeler has placed an order for two F-Class wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs). Separately, a consortium of ONP Management & Renewable Resources has ordered a Jones Act-compliant WTIV, while Bleutec Industries placed an order for a Jones Act-compliant hybrid vessel. The Binary Marine Installation Solution (BMIS) will consist of two construction vessels – one for foundation installation and one for wind turbine installation. Moving onto heavy lift vessels (HLVs), Vallianz placed an order for a turbine foundation transport vessel. Finally, in terms of newbuild cable lay vessels, two orders have been placed and these have come from Prysmian and Cecon Contracting respectively.

Outside of these 2022 firm orders, letters of intent/option agreements have been signed for several offshore wind construction vessels. There are currently five WTIVs under these agreements and three of these have been signed by Havfram, whilst the remaining two have been signed by Van Oord and Subsea 7 respectively.

Development uncertainties

Factors such as price volatility, cost inflation, political unpredictability, and supply chain bottlenecks will continue to make commercial decisions increasingly difficult and uncertain in 2023.

Cost inflation from raw materials and rising energy prices have resulted in a reduction of the financial viability of projects. As a result of this, developers may seek to renegotiate financing agreements, potentially resulting in delays in the development of projects or even causing them to cancel projects.

Some developers of offshore wind projects in the US have already expressed their concerns. In December 2022, Avangrid filed a motion with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities to dismiss the review of power purchase agreements issued to its 1.2GW Commonwealth Wind offshore windfarm in 2019. Avangrid has declared that it wants to submit a revised bid that reflects economic changes since late 2021. Mayflower Wind Energy, a joint venture between Shell and Ocean Winds also expressed worries regarding the financing challenges for its project in Massachusetts. Despite these worries, the PPAs for both projects have been approved.

In Taiwan, Orsted cited high inflation and increasing interest rates together with limitations set by current regulations making projects uninvestable at this stage – the developer declined to bid in Taiwan’s Round 3.1 lease auction.

Reactive political policies with regards to high inflation have also created uncertainties for project developers. In the UK, for example, a windfall tax with a temporary levy of 45% on profits has been introduced for electricity generators and this includes offshore wind farms. Although this only applies to wind farms that are not supported by the Contracts for Difference (CfD) subsidy mechanism, it still impacts project developers who operate these wind farms, and it will have them questioning their future investments.

Fallout of losses faced by turbine OEMs

International turbine manufacturers had a difficult 2022 with Vestas, Siemens Gamesa, and GE reporting financial losses. Vestas reported a loss of $1.068 billion in the first nine months of 2022. GE has announced losses of $1.786 billion in the first nine months of 2022 from its renewable energy division, whilst Siemens Gamesa reported an annual loss of $975 million in its FY2022 results. Siemens Gamesa also announced that it is planning a 10% reduction of its workforce by FY2025 as part of its long-term cost cutting strategy.

Although most of these losses can be attributed to the onshore wind side of these companies, they will have knock-on effects on their offshore wind segments. As a result, turbine OEMs are facing significant losses as the pricing for the turbines have already been agreed upon, meaning that any price rises or additional costs incurred upon delivery, are absorbed by the OEM.

As Vestas, GE and Siemens Gamesa are currently the only OEMs that supply the market outside of China, and these companies are facing financial difficulties, there is now ample opportunity for new players to enter the field.

Chinese EPC supply chain companies entering new markets

After experiencing huge capacity growth in 2021 adding 16.4GW, driven by the termination of central government subsidies, 2022 and 2023 installed capacity is still forecast to remain higher than the average 2-3GW levels of 2019-2020. Chinese EPC contractors have begun making inroads outside of the country and this is expected to increase.

Although a small number of Chinese supply chain companies have managed to secure contracts, they are aiming to increase their market share by investing in the development of factories in international markets. Ming Yang Smart Energy and Dajin Heavy Industry are examples of companies that are pursuing markets outside of China, with both companies signing contracts whilst developing and pursuing plans to establish local manufacturing centers.

Ming Yang’s turbines have been operating offshore Italy at the Taranto wind farm since April 2022. The turbine OEM has also been awarded a contract to supply a turbine at the Nyuzen wind farm in Japan and it has also been selected to supply four turbines for the TwinHub Demonstrator floating wind project, offshore the UK.

Dajin Heavy Industry has had a banner year outside of China. The fabricator has been awarded a contract to supply turbine towers and turbine foundations at Moray West in the UK. It has also been awarded a contract to supply turbine foundations at the Noirmoutier project, offshore France. Dajin also announced that it is planning to open a European turbine foundation manufacturing factory capable of manufacturing XXXL monopile turbine foundations, jacket turbine foundations, and floating turbine foundations.

Integration of offshore wind with other forms of energy

Hydrogen production, electrification of oil and gas platforms, and the joint development of offshore wind projects with other renewables are some areas in which offshore wind projects are starting to combine with other forms of energy.

The world’s first O&G electrification project via offshore wind, Hywind Tampen, began operating in November 2022 and this is scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2023. Net-zero targets, increasing carbon prices and higher energy costs are driving increased investment in the electrification of O&G assets. The results of the INTOG leasing round in Scotland are scheduled to be announced by the end of March 2023 and this will be a major first step in transforming offshore wind electrification from a demonstration-scale concept to commercial scale projects.

The offshore wind sector will also witness an increase in projects being combined with other sources of renewable energy. A recent example of this is Hollandse Kust West Site VII wind farm in the Netherlands. RWE Renewables won the lease rights to this site in November 2022. The project developer is planning to provide surplus electricity to power green hydrogen production on land and to incorporate floating solar panels to allow a more efficient use of ocean space. SolarDuck will build a 5MW floating solar power demonstrator at the site of the wind farm, and this is scheduled to come online in 2026.

The world’s first hydrogen-producing offshore wind turbine project received funding in May 2022. The UK government awarded Vattenfall $11.5 million in innovation funding from the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 fund for the Hydrogen Turbine 1 project. An electrolyzer will be installed directly onto an existing operational turbine which is currently producing power at the 96.8MW Aberdeen Bay wind farm located offshore Scotland, UK. The turbine will be used to produce hydrogen, and this will then be transported via a pipeline to shore at the Port of Aberdeen.

