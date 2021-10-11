Sinopec's Fuling Field Sets Gas Shale Production Record

Sinopec’s Fuling field – the first commercially developed and operated large-scale shale gas field in China – has set a new record for the cumulative production of shale gas in the country.

Sinopec’s Fuling field – the first commercially developed and operated large-scale shale gas field in China – has produced 1.41 trillion cubic feet of shale gas, setting a new record for the cumulative production of shale gas in the country.

Sinopec said that more than 200 million residents in over 70 cities across six provinces along the Yangtze River Economic Belt benefited from a steady supply of green gas.

The Fuling shale gas field has a daily gas production reaching 706.3 million cubic feet at present and can meet the gas demands of 40 million households, contributing to a speedy clean energy transition, ensuring national energy security, and helping to achieve the goals of reaching peak carbon and carbon neutrality.

The field is located in the Fuling District of Chongqing City and is one of the key gas sources of China's Sichuan-East Gas Pipeline and a foundation of Sinopec's promotion of gas popularization in the Yangtze River Economic Belt. The construction of the gas field began in December 2012 and at the time it was the world's first major commercial shale gas discovery outside North America.

The project entered commercial development ahead of schedule in March 2014 and became China's first large-scale shale gas field with commercial development. It also made China the third country worldwide to achieve shale gas commercial development after the United States and Canada.

The gas field went into operation in 2017 as scheduled reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 12 million tons per year, which is the equivalent of planting 110 million trees or taking 8 million cars off the roads. The successful development of Fuling was a milestone in China's energy development history and opened a new chapter for the country's energy revolution.

It is worth noting that the Jiaoye 1HF discovery well of the gas field has been in continuous production for more than 3,000 days. Another well, the Jiaoye 6-2HF, has produced more than 11.65 billion cubic feet of gas as it maintains two records for the longest development time of domestic shale gas wells and the highest single well cumulative production.

According to an assessment by China's Ministry of Natural Resources in October 2020, the proven total reserves of the shale gas field in Fuling have reached 28,000 trillion cubic meters.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com