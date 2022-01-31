Sinopec Finishes First Megaton CCUS Project In China

Sinopec has completed the construction of the country’s first megaton carbon capture, utilization, and storage project.

China’s Sinopec has completed the construction of the country’s first megaton carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) project.

The Qilu-Shengli Oilfield CCUS will reduce carbon emission by 1 million tons per year, the equivalent of planting nearly 9 million trees and shutting down 600,000 economy cars.

The project is estimated to increase oil production by 2.965 million tons in the next 15 years. Sinopec that it was of great significance to China's scaled development of CCUS and building an ‘artificial carbon cycle’ model to increase China's carbon emissions reduction capabilities as the country advances to achieve the dual carbon goals of reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

The company stated that the construction of the CCUS project was initiated in July 2021 and is consisted of two parts – Sinopec Qilu's carbon dioxide capture and Shengli Oilfield's carbon dioxide displacement and storage.

The carbon dioxide captured by Sinopec Qilu will be transported to Shengli Oilfield for further displacement and storage via green transport mode, achieving an integrated application of carbon capture, displacement, and storage to seal the carbon dioxide underground and drive the oil out.

The Shengli Oilfield is applying the principle of supercritical carbon dioxide's easy miscibility with crude oil to build 10 unattended gas injection stations in Zhenglizhuang Oilfield to inject carbon dioxide into the 73 wells nearby to increase crude oil fluidity and improve oil recovery while adopting closed pipeline transportation of oil and gas to further enhance carbon dioxide sequestration rate.

Sinopec added that its low partial pressure carbon dioxide capture technology has been successfully applied in more than 50 units of devices across 16 provinces and cities in China, capturing more than 200,000 tons of carbon dioxide every year.

The company also built China's first exhaust gas displacement, cyclic utilization, and storage base of high water-cut oil reservoir industrial refinery in Sinopec’s Zhongyuan Oilfield.

Sinopec is looking to advance the construction and realize the industrialized development of CCUS. Sinopec will build a CCUS R&D center to focus on technological breakthroughs including the integration of the technology with new energy, hydrogen energy, and biomass energy.

The company will advance the technology applications such as the carbon dioxide production of high-value chemicals and carbon dioxide mineralization and utilization to make breakthroughs in the core technologies and solve the equipment bottlenecks in carbon capture, transportation, utilization, and storage.

Between 2021 and 2025, Sinopec will build another megaton CCUS demonstration project in partnership with Sinopec Nanjing Chemical Industries in its affiliated Sinopec East China oil and gas fields and Sinopec Jiangsu Oilfield.

