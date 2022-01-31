Sinopec Finishes First Megaton CCUS Project In China
China’s Sinopec has completed the construction of the country’s first megaton carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) project.
The Qilu-Shengli Oilfield CCUS will reduce carbon emission by 1 million tons per year, the equivalent of planting nearly 9 million trees and shutting down 600,000 economy cars.
The project is estimated to increase oil production by 2.965 million tons in the next 15 years. Sinopec that it was of great significance to China's scaled development of CCUS and building an ‘artificial carbon cycle’ model to increase China's carbon emissions reduction capabilities as the country advances to achieve the dual carbon goals of reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.
The company stated that the construction of the CCUS project was initiated in July 2021 and is consisted of two parts – Sinopec Qilu's carbon dioxide capture and Shengli Oilfield's carbon dioxide displacement and storage.
The carbon dioxide captured by Sinopec Qilu will be transported to Shengli Oilfield for further displacement and storage via green transport mode, achieving an integrated application of carbon capture, displacement, and storage to seal the carbon dioxide underground and drive the oil out.
The Shengli Oilfield is applying the principle of supercritical carbon dioxide's easy miscibility with crude oil to build 10 unattended gas injection stations in Zhenglizhuang Oilfield to inject carbon dioxide into the 73 wells nearby to increase crude oil fluidity and improve oil recovery while adopting closed pipeline transportation of oil and gas to further enhance carbon dioxide sequestration rate.
Sinopec added that its low partial pressure carbon dioxide capture technology has been successfully applied in more than 50 units of devices across 16 provinces and cities in China, capturing more than 200,000 tons of carbon dioxide every year.
The company also built China's first exhaust gas displacement, cyclic utilization, and storage base of high water-cut oil reservoir industrial refinery in Sinopec’s Zhongyuan Oilfield.
Sinopec is looking to advance the construction and realize the industrialized development of CCUS. Sinopec will build a CCUS R&D center to focus on technological breakthroughs including the integration of the technology with new energy, hydrogen energy, and biomass energy.
The company will advance the technology applications such as the carbon dioxide production of high-value chemicals and carbon dioxide mineralization and utilization to make breakthroughs in the core technologies and solve the equipment bottlenecks in carbon capture, transportation, utilization, and storage.
Between 2021 and 2025, Sinopec will build another megaton CCUS demonstration project in partnership with Sinopec Nanjing Chemical Industries in its affiliated Sinopec East China oil and gas fields and Sinopec Jiangsu Oilfield.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- U.S. Judge Scraps GOM Lease Sale Due To Climate Impact
- Chevron Profit Falls Short of Forecasts
- Exploration Co Drills 3 Wells Close to Henry Hub Terminal
- Shell Starts Up 20MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer In China
- Oil Markets Enjoy Degree of Inflation Immunity
- James Fisher Launches Decommissioning Firm
- Top Headlines: Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name and More
- Methane Cloud Spotted Near Pipelines in Iowa
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Aramco Signs 50 Deals
- Analyst Forecasts Oil Moves Through February and Beyond
- U.S. Judge Scraps GOM Lease Sale Due To Climate Impact
- Halliburton Excited About Multi-Year Upcycle
- KUFPEC Makes First Operated Offshore Discovery
- Hess Increases Budget With Most Going To Guyana And Bakken
- TechnipFMC Scores Large Buzios Field EPCI Deal
- Oil Down as Equities Fluctuate and US Dollar Soars
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- Petronas Makes Gas Discovery
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More