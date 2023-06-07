Singapore's Sembcorp Inks Deal for Natural Gas from Indonesia
Sembcorp Gas Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Singapore-based energy firm Sembcorp Industries, has signed a deal to import natural gas from Medco E&P Natuna Ltd, a unit of Indonesian oil and gas company PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk, according to a recent news release.
The agreement to import natural gas piped from the West Natuna gas fields in Indonesia is estimated at $1.41 billion (SGD 1.9 billion), Sembcorp said in the release. The company expects the agreement to come into effect by the second half of 2023, conditional upon the necessary agreements to transport the new supply of gas. Delivery is expected to begin in 2024 for a period of four years, according to the release.
According to an investor presentation from PT Medco, the West Natuna Transportation System is a 403.9-mile (650-kilometer) natural gas pipeline that services gas sales from three production facilities in the South Natuna Sea near Indonesia to an onshore receiving facility in Singapore.
PT Medco reported oil and gas production of 163,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for 2022, which was a 73 percent increase year over year, according to its 2022 earnings release. In the first quarter of 2023, oil and gas output was 165,000 boepd, up 30 percent year-on-year.
PT Medco’s reported 2022 oil and gas capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $269 million, to be spent mainly on starting up two new Natuna gas development projects. In the first quarter of 2023, the company’s CAPEX was $47 million, also to progress new development projects.
Sembcorp said that the agreement supplements its existing natural gas supply from piped and liquified sources, allowing it to “maintain its position as Singapore’s leading natural gas importer”.
The agreement is not expected to have a material impact on the company’s earnings per share and net tangible assets per share for the current fiscal year, Sembcorp said.
Sembcorp oversaw the first delivery of natural gas to Singapore from Indonesia in 2001, with an initial agreement of 325 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas sent to Singapore for 22 years, also delivered through the West Natuna pipeline, according to Sembcorp.
Focus on Renewables
In its 2022 annual report, Semcorp said it is continuing the buildout of its renewables portfolio, securing 3.6 gigawatts (GW) of renewables capacity through acquisitions and organic growth last year. The company said it was “well positioned to support the government’s ambition to develop hydrogen as a major decarbonization pathway” as it plays “a key role in green hydrogen production”.
In an earnings release, Sembcorp said it delivered a group net profit “before exceptional items” of $654.71 million (SGD 883 million) for the fiscal year 2022, an increase from $349.97 million (SGD 472 million) in the previous fiscal year, due to higher contributions from its Conventional Energy and Renewables segments. Sembcorp President and CEO Wong Kim Yun said that the company’s gross renewables portfolio grew to 9.8 GW in 2022, almost reaching the company target of 10 GW of gross installed renewables capacity by 2025.
The Singaporean company closed the sale of Sembcorp Energy India Limited in January 2023.
To contact the author, email rteodoro.editor@outlook.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- Rerouted Oil to Soften Russian Economy Contraction: World Bank
- USA Aims to Raise Clean Hydrogen Output to 10 MMT Yearly
- ConocoPhillips Starts Nuna Oil Field Development in Alaska
- India's MRPL Redirects Growth Plan from Refinery to Chemicals
- Global Electricity Access Growth Slows in Past Three Years: IEA
- Singapore's Sembcorp Inks Deal for Natural Gas from Indonesia
- Masdar Secures Land to Advance with 10 GW Egypt Wind Project
- Debt Ceiling Deal Becomes Law
- Exxon and Chevron Shareholders Reject Toughening Climate Goals
- Further OPEC+ Production Cuts Are Still on the Table
- Exxon Bets New Ways to Frack Can Double Oil Pumped from Shale Wells
- Saudi to Cut Output by 1MM BPD in Solo OPEC+ Move
- Key Milestone Hit Towards Potential First Ever GOM Offshore Wind Lease Sale
- India to Boost Renewables Capacity, Avoid New Coal Plants
- Data Science is the Future of Oil and Gas
- Energy Groups React to Debt Ceiling Deal
- Aramco Holds Talks with Turkish Firms on $50B Planned Projects
- Kinder Morgan to Expand Gas Capacity at Texas Gulf Coast Facility
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- Invictus Strikes Oil, Gas in Zimbabwe
- BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?
- North America Rig Count Reduction Rumbles On