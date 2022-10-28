Singaporean Trio Ink Deal For Floating Hybrid Renewable Energy

Keppel Infrastructure has launched a joint study with the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University on the technological and economic feasibility of floating hybrid renewable energy system development.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Keppel’s applied technology innovation arm, KepInfra Energy Transition Centre, National University of Singapore’s Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS), and NTU’s Energy Research Institute. The trio will look into the potential of operating the RES in Singapore.

The floating hybrid RES concept comprises modular offshore floating solar platforms with the flexibility to integrate other renewable energy technologies, such as ocean wave energy conversion systems, tidal energy turbines, and paddles, as well as wind turbines. The study entails exploring the deployment of the system at a particular offshore test site in Singapore waters, subject to the relevant regulatory approvals.

If successful, the parties plan to design and deploy a pilot system with at least 100 MW of renewable power generation capacity which can be scaled up over time. After implementing the novel system in Singapore, the aim is to roll out the floating hybrid RES innovation to other regions in Asia and beyond.

An offshore floating hybrid RES harnessing complementary energy sources such as solar, wind, and waves can provide continuous 24/7 power output, a higher capacity factor and a lower levelized cost of energy compared to single-source energy platforms. It also reduces the amount of marine space required and increases efficiency through the concurrent use of critical electrical infrastructures and combined operation and maintenance methodologies.

“Keppel Infrastructure is constantly pushing the envelope to accelerate energy innovations by engaging with stakeholders and partnering with leading research institutes. We are pleased to embark on this joint study and co-creation of an innovative floating hybrid renewable energy system, to be deployed in suitable offshore locations around Singapore, with National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University. With limited land space in Singapore, moving into waters offshore presents opportunities to unlock the potential for more diversified renewable energy sources, thereby enhancing energy security and supporting Singapore’s transition to a greener energy mix. This is in line with Keppel’s Vision 2030 which puts sustainability at the core of the Group’s strategy,” said, Cindy Lim, CEO of Keppel Infrastructure.

“As one of the leading research institutes on Floating Solar worldwide, SERIS is very excited to provide its expertise to this novel approach of integrating Floating Solar with other renewable energy solutions. We have been moving our research focus from in-land reservoirs to offshore structures quite some time ago and, given the limited sea space in Singapore, we need to utilize the same space twofold or even multiple times. If successful, the proposed hybrid technology would also have great export potential,” added Thomas Reindl, Deputy CEO of the SERIS.

“Sustainability is one of the key pillars under the NTU 2025 strategic plan and ERI@N is at the forefront of green solutions for the whole energy value chain. The deployment of renewable energy systems in offshore conditions will face challenges such as environmental loads, biofouling, and corrosion. We have unique expertise and the necessary experience that will be critical in resolving such issues, gained from deploying tidal turbines in Singapore. Through this tripartite partnership, we hope to contribute our experience in hybrid renewable energy solutions and to advance this cutting-edge technology together with our partners,” concluded Professor Madhavi Srinivasan, Executive Director of ERI@N.

