Singapore, US Agree Civil Nuclear Cooperation

The pact provides for 'a mutually aligned approach to non-proliferation on civil nuclear issues and for engagement between experts from government, industry, national laboratories and academic institutions'.

The United States and Singapore have signed an agreement to cooperate on the non-arms deployment of nuclear energy.

The memorandum of understanding provides a “framework for cooperation and a mutually aligned approach to non-proliferation on civil nuclear issues and for engagement between experts from government, industry, national laboratories and academic institutions”, a joint statement said.

The pact “reflects our steadfast shared commitment to the highest international standards of civil nuclear safety, security and non-proliferation”, the partners added.

It “further enhances our cooperation on energy security, promotes the development of zero-carbon baseload power in support of our climate goals, and strengthens our diplomatic and economic relationship”, they said.

The agreement was signed by U.S. Ambassador to Singapore Jonathan Kaplan and Singapore Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary Beh Swan Gin.

The agreement builds on an earlier one that took effect late last year, called the Agreement for Cooperation Concerning Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy (123 Agreement).

“Through this 123 Agreement and other capacity building initiatives, such as the Foundational Infrastructure for the Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology program, the United States and Singapore intend to further strengthen civil nuclear cooperation to better understand how advanced nuclear energy technologies, including small modular reactors meeting the highest nuclear security, safety, and non-proliferation standards, can potentially support climate goals, while balancing critical energy needs”, the U.S. State Department said in a press release December 12, 2024.

“This will support Singapore’s efforts to understand and evaluate advanced nuclear energy technologies, should viable options emerge”.

In Southeast Asia, besides Singapore, the Philippines has a similar agreement with the U.S., signed 2023 and put into force 2024.

The Manila-Washington deal allows for the transfer of U.S. nuclear equipment for peaceful uses in the Philippines. “With access to U.S. material and equipment, the U.S. and the Philippines will be able to work together to deploy advanced new technologies, including small modular reactors, to support climate goals as well as critical energy security and baseload power needs within the Philippines”, the State Department said November 16, 2023.

“This agreement also establishes non-proliferation criteria that both governments must uphold such as observing specific standards for covered items used in civil nuclear energy programs, including International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards; physical protection of covered items; and limitations on enriching, reprocessing, and transferring specific items without the other party’s consent”.

Earlier this year South Korea and the U.S. finalized an agreement on civil nuclear cooperation and principles concerning nuclear exports.

The memorandum of understanding between Seoul and Washington will bolster each of the allies’ export controls on civil nuclear technology, said a joint statement January 8, 2025.

“It will also provide a pathway to help both countries keep up with the emergence of new technologies in this sector”, the statement added.

