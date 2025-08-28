Singapore Starts Building New Loading Facility for Trucked LNG

'It will feature two loading bays, boosting operational capacity and minimizing downtime, and is designed to accommodate 40-footer trucks, compared to the current facility which only supports 20-footer trucks'.

State-owned Singapore LNG Corp. Pte. Ltd. (SLNG) has broken ground for a new truck loading facility on Jurong Island, targeted to be completed next year.

“The new and enhanced LNG truck loading facility will be part of the SLNG Terminal, but segregated from the main terminal operations. It will feature two loading bays, boosting operational capacity and minimizing downtime, and is designed to accommodate 40-footer trucks, compared to the current facility which only supports 20-footer trucks, enabling better support for the growing trucked LNG demand in Singapore”, SLNG said in a statement on its website.

“The facility will be equipped with hard loading arms optimized for single-operator use, which helps to reduce manpower deployment and enhance overall operational efficiency”.

China International Water & Electric Corp. (S) Pte. Ltd. is the engineering, procurement and construction contractor.

Presently the terminal supplies around 50 percent of the Southeast Asian city-state’s gas demand for power generation, the rest supplied by pipeline, according to SLNG. The terminal has an average gas supply capacity of nine million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) and a peak capacity of about 11 MMtpa. The terminal started operations May 2013.

The current facility, occupying 40 hectares on the southern tip of Jurong, has two jetties, three 180,000-cubic-meter (6.36 million cubic feet) storage tanks and a fourth storage tank of 260,000 cubic meters. The terminal can accommodate LNG vessels ranging from 2,000 cubic meters to 265,000 cubic meters in size, according to SLNG.

Last year SLNG signed agreements with Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. (MOL), Jurong Port Pte. Ltd. and Wood PLC to build Singapore’s second LNG terminal.

MOL will charter a newbuild floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) with a storage capacity of 200,000 cubic meters and a regasification capacity of five MMtpa. The FSRU is to be constructed by Hanwha Ocean.

Expected to be put into operation by 2030, the FSRU will grow SLNG’s throughput capacity up to 15 MMtpa.

It will be berthed at Jurong Port, where a connecting infrastructure will be built to connect the vessel to onshore pipelines and Singapore’s gas pipeline network.

Wood won the front-end engineering design contract, expected to be completed mid-2025, as announced by SLNG October 23, 2024.

