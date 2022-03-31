Singapore Giants Hope To Combine Businesses By End Of April

Keppel Offshore And Marine and Sembcorp Marine are still negotiating the proposed combination intending to reach a definitive agreement by April 30, 2022.

Singapore companies Keppel Offshore & Marine and Sembcorp Marine are still negotiating the proposed combination intending to reach a definitive agreement by April 30, 2022.

The two companies said in a mutual statement that they were devoting considerable resources to progressing the proposed combination, however, more time and deliberation will be required to complete due diligence, reach a mutual agreement on the transaction terms, and finalize definitive legal documentation.

The two Singapore-based firms added that they were committed to continuing with exclusive negotiations and working towards a definitive agreement by the end of April 2022.

“In response to the dramatic changes in the global offshore and marine engineering and energy sectors in recent years, the objective of the proposed combination is to create a stronger combined entity, leveraging respective strengths to realize synergies and deliver sustainable value over the long term for shareholders,” the statement explained.

Keppel also stated that ‘significant progress was made’ on advancing the sale of Keppel O&M’s legacy rigs and associated receivables to a separate company that would be majority-owned by external investors.

The statement did remind that, even though discussions regarding the proposed combination and the Asset Co transaction are ongoing, there is no guarantee that definitive agreements will be executed.

Furthermore, any definitive agreements that the companies may agree upon will also be subject to conditions including relevant regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Since the initial contact regarding the merger began a long time ago, it is worth reminding how all of it came about and what are the conditions of the merger. Namely, Keppel signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Sembcorp Marine in July last year to begin negotiations for combining Keppel Offshore & Marine and Sembcorp Marine.

At the time, the company said it also signed a non-binding MOU with Kyanite Investment Holdings aiming to sell Keppel O&M’s legacy completed and uncompleted rigs and associated receivables to a separate Asset Co, which would be majority-owned by external investors.

Kyanite Investment Holdings is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore state investor Temasek – which is Keppel’s and Sembcorp’s largest shareholder.

The rationale behind the combined entity is the ability to capitalize on the energy transition including areas such as offshore wind and address the opportunities and challenges in the evolving and consolidating offshore and marine industry.

Since then, the two companies started negotiating key terms of the transaction, and the shareholding of the combined entity is subject to negotiation, due diligence, and detailed valuation to be performed by Keppel, Sembcorp Marine, and their respective advisers.

Keppel O&M’s interests in Floatel International and Dyna-Mac Holdings as well as Keppel O&M’s legacy in completed and uncompleted rigs and associated receivables will be excluded from the combination. Keppel O&M’s interests in Floatel International and Dyna-Mac Holdings will be retained by Keppel Corporation.

As for the other deal concerning Keppel O&M’s legacy rigs and associated receivables, they will be sold to a separate Asset Co that will be formed. Keppel will retain not more than a 20 percent stake in Asset Co as an investment, while external investors, which Kyanite intends to procure, will hold the balance of at least 80 percent.

Asset Co will be independently managed from the combined entity and the general partner of this Asset Co will maintain, complete, and monetize the rigs over time. Asset Co will enter into a service agreement with the combined entity for the completion of certain uncompleted rigs and the provision of other services.

The external investors will provide the capital which can be used for finishing these uncompleted rigs, which would no longer be funded by Keppel.

It is worth noting that Keppel and the combined entity will enter into a 50-50 strategic partnership. This would allow Keppel to continue accessing Keppel O&M’s capabilities required for its projects, on terms to be agreed upon.

Also, the combined entity will be the preferred EPC partner for Keppel’s projects where the combined entity has the relevant expertise.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com