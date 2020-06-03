Simmons Edeco Completes Onshore Mexico Campaign

Simmons Edeco reported Tuesday that it has successfully completed its first drilling contract for Mexico oil and gas operator Newpek, which is a unit of Grupo Alfa.

“This is the first time we will have worked on behalf of Newpek, so it was particularly meaningful,” Simmons Edeco CEO Niels Versfeld remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

The Calgary-based firm stated that it supplied Newpek with drilling and completion services on a recently acquired concession in the Trevino oilfield, which is located in the Burgos Basin in Mexico’s Tamaulipas state. The onshore drilling and workover specialist also noted that two vertical wells were drilled to depths in the 2,900-meter range. It added that Newpek aims to access rich Oligocene marine oil and gas reserves present in the two blocks.

“We’re very excited about having the opportunity to drill the first wells for them on this concession,” continued Versfeld. “It demonstrates the confidence that they – and the industry in Mexico – have in our ability to provide reliable, efficient and cost-effective services. We look forward to working with them to help ensure that they achieve maximum results with future drilling programs.”

Simmons Edeco used its mobile Rig 738 to drill the wells in the scrubby, flat terrain of the mature oilfield, the firm stated. It supported the operation from its Reynosa, Tamaulipas, base. In addition, it pointed out that it may be selected by Newpek to drill another seven wells.

Last month, Simmons Edeco revealed that it completed another onshore campaign in Mexico comprising three horizontal wells.

