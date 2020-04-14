SilverBow Contemplating a Pivot to Gas Development

It has revised its capital budget to $80-$95 million, a 55 percent reduction at the midpoint from previous guidance.

Houston-based SilverBow Resources Inc. has adjusted operations and 2020 spending plans in response to the global health and safety events pummeling the oil and gas market.

The company’s announced actions include:

Suspended drilling and completions activity until commodity prices warrant further investment

A revised 2020 capital program of $80-$95 million, a 55% reduction at the midpoint from the previous guidance

Deferred completing and bringing online eight oil wells until at least the second half of 2020

The company is contemplating a pivot to gas development late in 2020 if prices support return thresholds

“In light of this unforeseeable abrupt decline in commodity prices, as well as the heightened uncertainty with respect to the duration of depressed prices, we are taking prudent steps to protect our balance sheet while also adjusting capital spend to ensure return thresholds continue to be met,” Sean Woolverton, CEO, said in a written statement. “SilverBow’s long-term strategy of building a diversified commodity portfolio in a single basin with a peer-leading cost structure provides us with many opportunities to quickly adapt to market conditions.”

SilverBow expects first quarter total net production to average approximately 230 MMcfe/d, with a commodity mix of 79% gas, 12% oil, and 9% natural gas liquids. During the second half of March, the company curtailed 35 MMcf/d of net gas production. In April, it will curtail a total of 50 MMcf/d of net gas production and 2,000 Bbls/d of net oil production.

With the decrease in capital investment, SilverBow decided to unwind a series of oil derivative contracts in 2020 and 2021 above its expected production, yielding $38 million of cash inflow in March.

As of March 31, 2020, SilverBow’s liquidity was $145.6 million, consisting of $35.6 million of cash and $110.0 million of availability under the a revolving credit facility. Its net debt was $454.4 million.

Separately, SilverBow recently acquired a private entity with Eagle Ford assets and agreed to divest certain assets in the Powder River Basin. The acquisition adds 10 MMcf/d of net gas production, bringing SilverBow’s combined acreage to more than 200,000 net acres in the western portion of the Eagle Ford.

The divesture includes an overriding royalty interest in 188 net acres across Campbell, Converse and Niobrara Counties, Wyoming. Closing is expected in 2Q.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.