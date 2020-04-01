Silver Eagle to Build Drilling Units
Bahrain-based Silver Eagle Global reported Monday that it has contracted with PetroVietnam Marine Shipyard to build a series of self-elevated drilling units (SEDU).
Silver Eagle did not disclose the value of the contract, which calls for initially building two vessels at PVMS’ Vung Tau shipyard in Vietnam and includes an option for two additional vessels. The company, which is associated with Saudi Arabia-based Rawabi Holding, pointed out in a written statement emailed to Rigzone that the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has agreed to class the SEDU vessels, which will apply the Levingston/MiNO Enhanced 430WC-4 design.
“(I)t is a great privilege to announce the start of a new era for the offshore oil and gas industry with the highly efficient design of the Silver Eagle SEDU 430WC-4,” commented Silver Eagle Executive Chairman Ronald Sanders. “We believe this design will provide a cost-effective solution for the offshore energy industry in all cycles of commodity prices.”
According to Silver Eagle, the SEDU will boast the industry’s largest deck area and deck load capacity, large accommodations, increased crane capacities, a high-speed jacking system, greater working depths in harsh environments and “other unique proprietary design features for the worldwide offshore industry.” The company also noted that it anticipates a series of similarly designed SEDU vessels to following the initial builds.
“These unique units offer the flexibility to adapt to the mission and payload,” remarked Matthew Tremblay, Global Offshore senior vice president with ABS. “The large deck and cantilever are innovative design features, while self-propulsion and the four legs allows the vessel to get on the job site independently. These unique design features of the Silver Eagle units will bring a new level of versatility for the offshore industry.”
Silver Eagle added that it has entered into a master services agreement with Baker Hughes. Baker Hughes will integrate various services into Silver Eagle’s marine operations, the latter firm stated.
“It gives me a great sense of pride to see this vessel contribute to the evolutionary and revolutionary worldwide offshore oil and gas service industry,” stated Sanders. “Along with our partners, we will continue to be the world leader in SEDU technologies.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
