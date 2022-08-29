Significant GOM Developments Could Throw Wrench in System

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators take a look at potential hurricane effects in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, gasoline demand and prices, the Labor Day weekend and more.

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)

In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators take a look at potential hurricane effects in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, gasoline demand and prices, the Labor Day weekend and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.

Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?

Michael Osina, Grant Thornton National Partner in Charge of Energy: Gasoline prices have come down a bit as we have now passed the peak of summer travel and kids head back to school. We have also seen a relatively calm hurricane season so far this summer. Significant developments in the Gulf of Mexico could also throw a wrench in the system if there were to be multiple shutdowns of offshore platforms. That would simply add yet another variable to the ever-changing commodity pricing.

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: The Labor Day Weekend is fast approaching, and gasoline demand is already slipping. Will we continue to see lower pump prices or will diesel demand and the need to store heating oil stabilize prices at a ‘bottom’ point?

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com