Significant Discovery at Equinor Operated Well

Longboat Energy has announced a “significant” discovery at the Equinor operated Kveikje exploration well (35/10-8S) in license PL293B.

The preliminary estimate of recoverable resources in Kveikje Main, the primary target of the well, is 28 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) to 48 MMboe, gross, according to Longboat, which highlighted that this is above the pre-drill expectations.

Longboat noted that the discovery has excellent reservoir quality and said it is close to existing infrastructure, allowing for a simple development through multiple export options. According to Longboat, the Kveikje discovery will be evaluated as part of a potential Equinor operated area development, which could comprise numerous recent discoveries in the area, including Toppand, Swisher, Røver Nord, Echino South and Blasto, as well as the undeveloped Grosbeak field.

“Longboat is very pleased to have made a significant commercial discovery in the Kveikje well,” Helge Hammer, the Chief Executive of Longboat, said in a company statement.

“Excellent reservoir quality, close proximity to infrastructure and multiple development options make this an important and valuable resource and we look forward to working with the operator to mature the forward plan,” he added in the statement.

“Kveikje is the fifth well and third discovery in our seven well drilling campaign. The rig will now move to the nearby Cambozola well where we have a 25 percent working interest. Cambozola is a play opener and one of the largest gas prospects to be drilled in Norway in 2022 and mid-year we expect to spud Copernicus, another a very large gas prospect,” Hammer went on to say.

On March 9, Longboat announced the commencement of drilling operations on the Kveikje exploration well, which it holds a 10 percent interest in. Kveikje was estimated at the time to contain gross mean prospective resources of 36 MMboe with further potential upside estimated at 79 MMboe on a gross basis. The chance of success associated with the Kveikje prospect at the time was 55 percent, Longboat outlined, adding that the key risks were trap presence and seal integrity.

Back in October 2021, Longboat announced a “material” discovery at the Egyptian Vulture exploration well in PL939 offshore Norway. Longboat highlighted that the operator of the well’s preliminary estimate of recoverable resources in the Egyptian Vulture discovery was 19 MMboe to 63 MMboe.

During the same month, Longboat announced a discovery at the Rødhette exploration well. Preliminary estimates by the operator placed the size of the discovery at between 9 MMboe and 12 MMboe recoverable, gross, Longboat outlined.

Longboat Energy describes itself as an emerging full-cycle North Sea exploration and production company. The business was established by the ex-management Team of Faroe Petroleum and will apply a similar business model to that company, aiming to replicate Faroe’s HSEQ and operational track record and deliver significant production and reserves growth, Longboat’s website outlines.

