Signal Peak Silica Amends Layoff Details

Signal Peak Silica has updated the details of its mass layoff at its field operations location at 243453 US Highway 270, Oakwood, OK 73658.

The company has laid off 87 employees and closed the location in Oakwood. While the original layoff notice to the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development was submitted on March 30, an April 3 update stated that 17 employees who had resigned to accept other employment were notified that such employment was withdrawn and therefore rescinded their voluntary resignation.

No further information was provided about the job losses in the notice.

Signal Peak is in-basin frac sand supply and logistics services company that supports customers in the oil and gas industry. Its facilities are in Monahans, Texas, to serve the Permian; Poteet, Texas, to serve the Eagle Ford; and previously in Oakwood, Oklahoma, to serve the SCOOP/STACK. Prior to the Oakwood closure, SPS had annual capacity at more than 9 million tons across its three-plant portfolio, according to the company’s website.

