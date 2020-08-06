Siemens Wins Saudi Aramco Compressor Order

Samsung Engineering has awarded Siemens Energy an order tied to Saudi Aramco’s Hawaiyah Unayzah Gas Reservoir Storage (HUGRS) project, Siemens reported last week.

Samsung holds the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the entire HUGRS project, and Siemens noted that HUGRS will enable Saudi Aramco to efficiently manage surplus gas volumes to meet seasonal demand. Under the Samsung order, Siemens will supply 20 compressor trains.

“Siemens Energy is honored to receive this order, which we believe is due to our proven ability to deliver better compressor performance and flawless execution, which ultimately results in lower life cycle costs,” Patrice Laporte, Siemens’ head of North America Industrial Applications Products, remarked in a written statement from the company.

According to Siemens Energy, HUGRS will comprise a gas injection facility with a capacity of 1,500 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) (42.5 million cubic meters per day) and a withdrawal facility capable of processing up to 2,000 MMSCFD (56.6 million cubic meters per day) of gas. Located 162 miles (260 kilometers) east of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the plant will take surplus pipeline gas in the winter and inject it into an existing depleted field, the firm added.

Siemens Energy also stated that it will build 10 trains for the injection portion of the plant and another 10 for the withdrawal portion.

“We have a track record of fastest delivery times and a dedicated local workforce to produce these units in our Dammam facility in line with our commitment to Aramco’s In-Kingdom Total Value Add program,” commented Arja Talakar, Siemens Energy’s senior vice president for Industrial Applications Products.

The HUGRS order marks Siemens’ latest Saudi Aramco-related contract win, Siemens Energy stated. The firm pointed out that is has also supplied compressor trains for the new Fadhill gas plant and the Hawaiyah gas expansion project.

