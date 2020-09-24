Siemens Wins Nigeria LNG Order
Nigeria LNG (NLNG) has selected Siemens Energy to provide a cryogenic boil-off gas (BOG) compression train for its Bonny Island liquefaction plant in Finima, Nigeria, Siemens reported Wednesday.
“With more than 20 years of safe and reliable production, the NLNG Bonny Island plant is a staple facility in the global LNG industry,” remarked Arja Talakar, Siemens’ senior vice president for Industrial Applications Products, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
Siemens pointed out the order will help NLNG to add BOG handling capability as well as spares for the existing system. The firm stated that a high-efficiency electric motor will drive the new BOG compression train, which includes two of its centrifugal compressors.
“NLNG’s selection of our cryogenic BOG compression technology is a testament not only to the reliability and performance of our existing equipment at the plant but also to our focused service and ability to meet local content requirements through our in-country presence,” continued Talakar. “The new BOG compression train will continue to NLNG’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in a highly sustainable manner.”
According to Siemens, the compression train will be manufactured, tested and packaged in Duisburg, Germany and will be NLNG’s seventh such facility. It anticipates a free on board delivery of the train in the fourth quarter of 2021.
“Because of current restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, all discussions between Siemens Energy and NLNG were conducted remotely via virtual meetings,” concluded Matthew Russell, who heads Siemens’ LNG Industrial Applications Products unit. “In the end, proactive planning, perseverance and the long-standing relationship between the companies facilitated seamless communication and smooth negotiations virtually.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
