Siemens to Supply Gas Turbines for Africa LNG Project

Siemens Energy reported Wednesday that it will supply six industrial gas turbines for low-emissions onsite power generation at the Total-led Mozambique LNG Project.

The turbine supply deal makes up part of a larger contract recently awarded by the Saipem-McDermott joint venture CCS JV, Siemens Energy noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. Under the CCS JV contract, Siemens Energy will supply power generation equipment and boil-off gas compressors for Mozambique LNG.

“Mozambique LNG is the country’s first onshore LNG development project and will play a key role in meeting the increasing demand for energy in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Indian sub-continent markets,” commented Thorbjoern Fors, Siemens Energy Industrial Applications’ executive vice president. “We look forward to helping Total drive toward the lowest possible plant emissions profile and contributing to its goal of delivering clean, reliable energy to customers across the globe.”

Siemens Energy noted that it expects delivery of the gas turbines in the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022. It added that it will supply four centrifugal compressors for boil-off gas (BOG) service, with delivery projected for 2021.

“We’re proud to be part of this important project as a supplier of reliable, field-proven rotating equipment that will help contribute to the long-term economic growth of Mozambique and the prosperity of its citizens,” stated Arja Talakar, senior vice president with Siemens Energy’s Industrial Applications Products unit.

Earlier this year, Siemens revealed that it won a contract from Total to study possible liquefaction and power generation plant designs to support the goal of decarbonizing LNG production.

