Siemens Scores Topsides Turbomachinery Deal For P-78 FPSO

Siemens has been tagged by Singapore's Keppel Offshore And Marine to provide a topsides turbomachinery package for Petrobras' P-78 FPSO.

German energy major Siemens Energy has been tagged by Singapore's Keppel Offshore And Marine to provide a topsides turbomachinery package for Petrobras' P-78 FPSO.

Under the agreement, Siemens Energy will deliver both the power generation and compression packages for the unit from its Santa Barbara d’Oeste, São Paulo, thus meeting the local content requirements of the project execution plan.

Santa Barbara d’Oeste in the São Paulo province facility was commissioned in 2013 and has played a critical role in meeting localization mandates established by the Brazilian National Petroleum Agency (ANP) on several major oil and gas development projects in South America.

Petrobras will own and operate the FPSO on behalf of the partnership with Chinese companies CNOOC and CNODC. Petrobras will also operate in the Búzios Field of the Santos Basin, located approximately 124 miles off the coast of Rio de Janeiro in water depths ranging from 5,250 – 6,900 feet.

Siemens’ scope of supply for the project includes the power generation and compression packages for the facility, including main gas, export gas, injection gas, and CO2 injection compressors. The power supply will be met with four gas turbine generator packages.

Main gas, export gas, and injection gas compression duties will be met with eight electric motor-driven compressor trains. Two additional trains featuring aeroderivative gas turbines driving centrifugal compressors will be used for reinjection of CO2 back into the reservoir. When complete, P-78 will have a processing capacity of 180,000 bpd and 254.2 million cubic feet of gas per day.

“We are proud to support Brazil’s efforts to promote the use of local content in its offshore hydrocarbon sector. The equipment packages selected for the P-78 FPSO will enable Petrobras to efficiently and sustainably exploit reserves from the Búzios field,” said Thorbjörn Fors, EVP of Industrial Applications at Siemens Energy.

“Furthermore, the contract award is yet another example of our growing presence in the region and our emergence as a preferred supplier of rotating equipment for the offshore FPSO market,” Thorbjörn added

Delivery of the equipment is slated for 2023, while the P-78 FPSO is expected to enter operation in 2025.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com