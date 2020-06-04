Siemens Lands Contract Work for Petronas' Kasawari Gas Project
Siemens Gas and Power has won a contract to supply three SGT-300 industrial gas turbine generators, three mechanical-drive SGT-300 gas turbines and three DATUM centrifugal compressors for the Petronas Kasawari Gas Field Development Project in the South China Sea, offshore Sarawak in Malaysia.
The customer, Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering, has teamed up with TechnipFMC to execute the work, with Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd as the end user.
The Kasawari field represents an estimated recoverable gas resource of about three trillion standard cubic feet and it is one of the most significant gas discoveries in Malaysia. Once in production, the field will produce up to 900 million cubic feet per day of gas, which will be delivered to the Petronas LNG Complex in Bintulu, Sarawak.
The core engine for each turbine will be manufactured at the Siemens Gas Turbine Service Center in Lincoln, United Kingdom, and the GTGs and gas turbine compressor train will be packaged and tested in Houston, Texas in the U.S. The units will be delivered ahead of the planned startup of the CPP in the first quarter of 2023.
“Siemens Gas and Power is proud to be selected by MMHE in supporting PCSB’s project to supply our proven, robust SGT-300 gas turbines and DATUM compressors for their large-scale field projects,” said Thorbjoern Fors, CEO for Siemens Energy Oil & Gas Division. “This new contract award follows our breakthrough year in 2018 in Malaysia when Siemens supplied three SGT-300 units after signing our Global Frame Agreement contract with Petronas in 2017.”
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
