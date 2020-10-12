Siemens Alum Joins Phillips 66 Board

The board of Phillips 66 has named Lisa A. Davis an independent director of the company.

The board of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has named Lisa A. Davis an independent director of the company with an effective date of Oct. 8, 2020, Phillips 66 reported Friday.

A former member of the managing board for Siemens AG (OTCMKTS: SIEGY) with responsibility as CEO of Siemens Gas and Power, Davis will serve on the Phillips 66 board’s human resources and compensation committee and the public policy committee, Phillips 66 noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. Davis will bring Phillips 66’s board count to 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent, the firm added.

Phillips 66 pointed out that Davis, 56, also served as chair and CEO of Siemens Corp. USA and as a board member of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA. Previously, she held various upstream, downstream and project development roles at Shell (NYSE: RDS.A), Texaco – now part of Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) – and Exxon Corp. (NYSE: XOM), Phillips 66 noted.

In addition to her service on the Phillips 66 board, Davis sits on the boards of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD), Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS), stated Phillips 66.

Houston-based Phillips 66 employs 14,500 people across its Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company noted. Its portfolio includes 13 refineries in the United States and Europe, an extensive network of pipelines, terminals and natural gas liquids processing and export assets and interests in 30 chemical manufacturing facilities worldwide, according to Phillips 66’s website.

