Siccar Point Founder Joins IGas Board
Independent oil and gas exploration and production company IGas has announced that Doug Fleming accepted an invitation to join the Board of the company.
IGas stated that Fleming would join the company as an Independent Non-executive Director with immediate effect. He will be a member of the audit committee.
Fleming was most recently a Chief Financial Officer at private equity-backed Siccar Point Energy, an E&P company with assets in the UK sector of the North Sea.
He was part of the team that founded the business in 2014. Siccar Point Energy went from start-up in 2014 to production of around 9,000 boepd in 2021 before being sold to Ithaca Energy in 2022 for a consideration of up to $1.46 billion.
Prior to Siccar Point Energy, Doug held senior roles at Centrica Energy E&P and Venture Production.
“I am delighted we have brought in someone of Doug’s caliber and experience to the Board. Doug brings senior expertise drawing on 27 years of working in E&P, corporate banking, and venture capital,” Chris Hopkinson, Interim Executive Chairman, stated.
“I am very pleased to be joining IGas and bringing my experience to the team. It is an exciting time for the company – the company’s cash-generative oil and gas production gives it an excellent platform from which to drive its growing geothermal business,” Doug Fleming added.
