Ship Collides with Platform

The Dayang Topaz ship has collided with the Baram B oil rig platform offshore Malaysia.

Preliminary information confirmed that the incident occurred due to one of the anchor cables being cut off due to bad weather, which caused the ship to drift and collide with the platform, the director general of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a statement on his official Twitter account.

Following the collision, the Dayang Topaz ship reportedly started sinking with 62 crew still on board, while 125 more crew members jumped into the sea, the MMEA outlined on its official Facebook page. According to information highlighted on the account, 187 crew members of the Dayang Topaz, including two bodies, were in the process being transferred away from the incident.

Of these 187 victims involved in the incident, 185 are Malaysians and the remaining two are Indonesians, the MMEA Director General noted on his Twitter page. The crew members are all between the ages of 21 and 63.

“The agency says high appreciation and thanks to all those involved in the operation of CARILAMAT MV Dayang Topaz who has provided solid cooperation and act fast to save the victims involved,” MMEA said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

“The parties involved are Petronas, Shell, the Royal Malaysia Air Force, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, the Ministry of Health Malaysia, Local Rescue, Port of Miri, Brunei Shell Petroleum and the Maritime Community in Miri Water,” MMEA added in the statement.

Dayang Topaz, owned by DESB Marine Services Sdn Bhd, was undertaking operational work at the Baram platform for Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd when the incident occurred, Petronas confirmed.

“Petronas stated is deeply saddened by the incident and we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased,” Petronas said in a company statement sent to Rigzone.

“An investigation is currently underway and all relevant authorities have been informed of the incident. Our utmost priority is the safety of all personnel involved,” Petronas added.

“At the same time, we will continue to ensure reliable gas supply to consumers in the event of any gas supply interruptions,” the company continued.

