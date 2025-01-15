Sherri Evers Departs Imperial for ExxonMobil

Sherri Evers, Senior Vice President for Sustainability, Commercial Development, and Product Solutions at Imperial Oil Ltd., is departing the company for Exxon Mobil Corp. Imperial said in a media release that Evers will become North America Lubes General Manager for ExxonMobil effective March 1, 2025.

“On behalf of Imperial, I would like to thank Sherri Evers for her contributions and strong leadership as part of the management team over the last four years”, Brad Corson, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said. “Sherri successfully led a diverse portfolio contributing to Imperial’s business and strategic projects, including the Strathcona renewable diesel project in the Downstream and the development of our new Low Carbon Solutions business. In addition, her leadership was critical in plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at our operations, and she was instrumental in the formation of the Pathways Alliance to reduce emissions from oil sands operations and has been an active participant on the steering committee”.

Evers holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing and General Business from the University of Saskatchewan. She began her career with Imperial in 1998 in Edmonton, Alberta, and held various assignments within the company’s downstream business, Imperial said in its media release.

In 2012, Evers began a series of global assignments with ExxonMobil related to product optimization, planning, and supply network before returning to Canada as the Eastern Canada Fuels Manager for Downstream in 2018. Evers was appointed Vice President for Commercial and Corporate Development in 2021 before being appointed to her current role in 2023, Imperial said.

Imperial has started the search for Evers’ replacement.

