Shenandoah S2-4H Horizontal Well Drilling Complete

Australia-focused exploration and development company Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. said that drilling for the Shenandoah S2-4H (SS4H) horizontal well has been completed. The company said in a media release that the well was cased and cemented to a measured depth of 6,452 meters (21,169 feet).

The SS4H well is located in the exploration permit 98 in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory. Falcon said that the operation was completed by its unit Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Ltd. and its joint venture partner Tamboran (B2) Pty. Ltd. Falcon Oil and Gas Australia holds a five percent interest in the Shenandoah South Pilot Project.

Data from the SS4H well indicated strong gas shows and a continuation of the high-quality shale and rock properties observed in the Shenandoah South 1H and Shenandoah South 2H (SS2H ST1) locations with no faulting observed along the entire 3,048-metre (10,000-foot) lateral section, the company said.

Falcon said it mobilized the Liberty Energy stimulation equipment and sand to the location ahead of the stimulation campaign. The campaign is scheduled to start in the early first quarter of 2025.

The company said that the IP30 flow test from both SS2H ST1 and SS4H is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2025.

“The completion of the SS4H well is another milestone in the development of the Beetaloo Sub-basin and we will look forward to the upcoming stimulation campaign and updating the market as operations progress”, Philip O’Quigley, CEO of Falcon, commented.

Falcon said the SS4H well was spudded at the end of November from the same well pad as the SS2H ST1 using the H&P super-spec FlexRig Flex 3 Rig.

