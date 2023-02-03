Shell's Record Earnings Draw Angry Reactions

Shell's highest earnings in its 115-year history announced in the 2022 financial report have drawn the ire of politicians, unions, policy analysts, and the public.

After a slow start to the year, Shell delivered profits of $39.9bn in 2022, double of the year before and the highest in its 115-year history.

Shell’s fourth-quarter adjusted net income of $9.81 billion was well ahead of the average analyst estimate of $7.97 billion compiled by the company. It posted a profit of $39.87 billion for the full year, beating the previous record of $28.4 billion set in 2008.

The oil major kept up the pace of share buybacks by announcing a further $4 billion of purchases in the coming months and went ahead with a planned 15% dividend hike. Shell also used a portion of the earned cash to get its balance sheet in shape by dropping its gearing — a measure of net debt relative to its value —to 18.9%, the lowest since 2015.

Even though Shell was probably very happy with its results, its earnings triggered British politicians, unions, and policy analysts. They feel outraged that the oil major made so much money while customers are struggling with living costs due to soaring energy prices.

“These obscene profits are an insult to working families. As households up and down Britain struggle to pay their bills and make ends meet, Shell is enjoying a cash bonanza. The time for excuses is over. The government must impose a larger windfall tax on energy companies. Billions are being left on the table.”

“Instead of holding down the pay of paramedics, teachers, firefighters, and millions of other hard-pressed public servants, ministers should be making Big Oil and Gas pay their fair share. There is nothing stopping Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt from making that political choice,” TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) brings together 5.5 million working people who make up our 48-member unions.

Another criticism relates to how Shell invests its money, primarily regarding investments in low-carbon options.

“While Shell will be paying higher taxes this year, profits must also be invested into low-carbon, domestic energy alternatives. Mini nuclear reactors and community renewables, for example, can be deployed quickly and at a low cost. Investment can also be directed towards the clean-up of bad industry practices like flaring, which opens significant waste reduction potential.”

“Every effort must be made to engage and audit the big players in clean energy investment. Improving this supply and reducing energy use will be key to navigating continued uncertainty in the months ahead,” Simon Tucker, Global Head of Energy, Utilities & Resources at Infosys Consulting.

Another comment came from Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow climate change and net zero secretary: “As the British people face an energy price hike of 40% in April, the government is letting the fossil-fuel companies making bumper profits off the hook with their refusal to implement a proper windfall tax. It is only right that the companies making unexpected windfall profits from the proceeds of war pay their fair share.”

Shell paid $100 million of windfall tax in the UK last year and expects that to reach $500 million in 2023. Regardless, people are still calling on the supermajor to do more to help fund pay increases for public service workers, who have been going on strike in recent months seeking higher wages.

“Billpayers will be rightly appalled to hear that oil giants like Shell are still seeing sky-high profits. The sheer scale of that transfer of wealth — from billpayers to shareholders — is inexcusable and demands action from the government,” said George Dibb, head of the Centre for Economic Justice at the Institute for Public Policy Research, a left-leaning think tank.

