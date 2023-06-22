Shell-Backed Dutch Wind Farm Makes First Grid Contribution
CrossWind, a joint venture of Shell PLC and Eneco, has produced its maiden electricity, with its contribution gradually rising to an annual rate of 3.3 terawatt hours.
“On June 19 the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind park produced its first megawatt-hours (MWh) of green energy, and delivered it via TenneT’s offshore grid to the Dutch mainland”, CrossWind said in a press release.
The project, which has 69 turbines with a capacity of 11 megawatts each, will have a total installed capacity of 759 MW upon completion.
“This will contribute directly to the promise of the Dutch government to achieve the target set out in its Offshore Wind Energy Roadmap for 4.5 GW [gigawatts]of operational capacity by the end of this year”, the owner said.
The development, 11.5 miles (18.5 kilometers) off the coast, has come onstream in “a short timeframe”, CrossWind chief executive and project director Tjalling de Bruin noted.
Construction started mid-October 2022 and turbine installation began April 2023, according to the company.
“Full production of green electricity is expected by the end of 2023”, it said.
“As we steadily add more power generation capacity during this year, we will also be testing many power quality control features that support the TenneT electricity grid”, CrossWind commissioning manager Ekansh Aggarwal added.
Innovation
CrossWind, 79.9 percent owned by global energy giant Shell, said it is working on five innovations to address offshore wind challenges in generating power.
“The wind doesn’t always blow consistently. So how can an offshore wind park provide electricity when there is little wind? CrossWind and its partners are developing and researching five different innovations designed to address these challenges”, it said.
“Through these smart innovations, an offshore wind park could be capable of providing more constant electricity to the grid, regardless of the wind conditions”.
In 2025 the Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm is set to test methods being developed by the Wind AI Lab to eliminate the so-called wake effect.
The wake is “the wind plume that is created after the wind has moved through the wind turbine. After the turbine has extracted energy from the wind, the wind speed decreases, and the wind becomes more turbulent”, it explained in a January 14 release announcing the partnership. “This results in lower energy output from the wind turbines located downstream; the turbulence also wears them out faster.”
At Wind AI Lab, professor Jan-Willem van Wingerden is leading a team that is studying two strategies to cancel the wake effect.
“The three rotor blades on each wind turbine need to be programmed individually, creating vibrations in the air. You pitch the blades sinusoidally with a period of approximately 100 seconds. This limits the wake effect”, he said in the CrossWind announcement. “The wind now forms a spiral behind the turbine, called a helix wake, which destroys the wake. The energy output from the first wind turbine remains constant, and the production capacity of the turbines located downstream increases.”
“Another method is called wake steering or yaw control: the entire rotor is swiveled”, he continued. “This allows you to steer the wake entirely or partly past the turbine downwind, improving its output. Yaw control results in lower energy output per turbine because it catches less wind, but it improves the overall energy yield across the entire wind farm.”
To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com
