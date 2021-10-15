Shell-Backed Co Buys Solar Startup
Silicon Ranch Corp., a solar developer backed by oil giant Royal Dutch Shell Plc, acquired a startup that funds its clean energy projects by selling carbon offsets.
Nashville, Tennessee-based Silicon Ranch bought Clearloop for an undisclosed amount to build utility-scale solar projects in distressed communities that’ll be financed by selling emissions credits to companies seeking to cut their carbon footprints, Silicon Ranch Chief Executive Officer Reagan Farr said. Silicon Ranch can fill in the financing gaps with its investors, such as Shell, and other tax-equity partners.
Clearloop recently broke ground on its first 1 megawatt project in the state with a company buying offsets for as little as $1,000, an idea inspired by crowdfunding, founder and CEO Laura Zapata said. The approach eliminates the need for long-term power sales contracts.
“The Clearloop model democratizes the ability to participate in the energy transition,” Farr said in a telephone interview.
This new model could make solar projects more accessible for companies that haven’t had the ability to commit to 20-year contracts to buy power such as Amazon.com Inc., WalMart Inc., Apple Inc. and other corporate giants. The goal is to target communities that haven’t seen investments in a long time or places where “the grid tends to be the dirtiest,” such as the Mississippi Delta and Appalachia, Clearloop’s Zapata said.
Clearloop plans to announce three more projects in the next six months, with about 10 megawatts of capacity.
For Shell, it’s another way to expand on its goal of becoming the world’s largest power producer. Last year, the company, like many of its peers, ramped up its climate ambitions with promises to cut emissions and diversify into cleaner sources of energy. Its $3 billion-a-year ceiling for spending on renewables and low-carbon technologies compares with the $8 billion it has set aside for oil and gas this year.
Silicon Ranch has built almost 2 gigawatts of solar generation in about eight years and currently has 700 megawatts under construction. The next Clearloop projects will be at least 3 megawatts, Farr and Zapata said.
--With assistance from Laura Hurst.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- BP To Buy All Crude Oil From Cliff Head Field
- Dems Begin Scrutiny of Abandoned Oil Equipment
- Energy Sector Rally Continues
- Energy Squeeze Triggers Unusual Cushing Decline
- OGA Unveils New Digitized System
- RockRose Snaps Up 16 SSE's UK North Sea Assets
- Subsea 7, Schlumberger Get Sakarya Field Gig Offshore Turkey
- California County Loses Bid to Reinstate Frac Ban
- ExxonMobil to Build Plastic Recycling Plant in Texas
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- TC Energy, Nikola in Large Scale Hydrogen Team Up
- North America Rig Count More Than Doubles
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Petrofac, Gazprom Team Up To Promote Russia's Energy Industry
- Top Headlines: Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts and More
- Chevron Pledges Net-Zero Operational Emissions By 2050
- Oil Bull Continues Run with WTI Closing Above $80
- Oxy Sells Ghana Assets for $750MM
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets