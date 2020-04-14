Shell Wins $340MM in Floater Dispute Arbitration
Sabah Shell Petroleum Co. Ltd. (SSPC) has won $339.7 million following an arbitration with a subsidiary of MISC Berhad, on the heels of SSPC's half-a-billion-dollar counterclaim for defective work involving the construction and lease of the Gumusut-Kakap semi-floating production system.
The Asian International Arbitration Centre issued the award on April 8, according to an April 10 announcement from MISC.
The SSPC award included $236.38 million for defects rectification work, $15 million for liquidated damages, and $88.32 million as refund for an overpayment of additional lease rate originally awarded to MISC's semi-floating production system for April 2014 to January 2020. The Centre also awarded costs of $12.75 million to SSPC, and an interest rate of 6.65% applies from the date of the award until payment, according to MISC.
"SSPC is entitled to set-off the above claims against moneys owed by SSPC to GKL under the contract, including but not limited to the lease rate," MISC said in a written statement.
Separately, Gumusut-Kakap Semi-Floating Production System Ltd. (GKL) received $222.13 for its claims related to the project, however $88.79 million will be deducted as manpower costs. The remaining $133.34 million will be converted to a lower, additional lease rate.
"The new additional lease rate is payable from the date of the award. The base rate is unaffected by the award and will continue for the fixed term," MISC said in a statement.
Back in November 2012, GKL signed a Semi FPS lease agreement with SSPC for the construction and lease of the semi-FPS. But a dispute surfaced with SSPC over outstanding additional lease rates, payment for completed works and other related costs for the construction of the semi-FPS.
This resulted in GKL pursuing arbitration in September 2016. The following year, it won $255 million and $10.9 million as payment of completed variation works following two adjudication decisions in its favor.
However, SSPC denied GKL’s claims and filed a $588 million counterclaim for defective work, limited functionality of the Semi-FPS, liquidated damages and a refund of the sum paid to GKL under the adjudication rulings.
To reach the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
