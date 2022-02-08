Shell Will Not Restart Prelude FLNG Production in Q1 2022
Shell’s Prelude FLNG unit offshore Australia will not be restarting production in the first quarter of 2022, the company’s CEO said during a conference call. The facility has been offline since December 2, following a fire incident.
Responding to journalists’ questions, Ben van Beurden noted that Prelude is still going through teething troubles, “quite a few teething trouble, of course.” He did stress, however, that this is a unique asset with quite unique challenges.
The facility can produce up to 3.6 million tons per annum of LNG, but the issues have plagued its production since the start. Prelude FLNG initially faced start-up delays with the first LNG cargo departing the unit in June 2019, two years after it had arrived at the field from South Korea.
The first major outage occurred in February 2020 when an electrical trip caused Shell to shut down production. It was not brought back online until January 2021.
As van Beurden noted during the conference call, the facility did have “a pretty good reliability run in the second half of last year.” In December a fault was encountered in one of the battery systems that are associated with the uninterruptable power supply. “We need to resolve these issues comprehensively and carefully before we restart,” he said.
Australia’s regulations have also not helped a swift response to solve the issues because any experts entering the country from abroad need to isolate for a lengthy period due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Located some 295 miles northeast of Broome, Western Australia, in the Browse Basin, Prelude FLNG is a remote facility and understandably it is difficult to get people in. “To get a vendor specialist in means that that person will need to quarantine for weeks before they can go on board,” van Beurden said, adding that Shell wants to make sure that whenever it restarts production, the problems have been solved and production can restart safely.
A direction by the Australian regulator, the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA), issued in December, ordered Shell to shut down the facility until it can provide evidence production can resume safely and without risk to the health and safety of the personnel on board.
Van Beurden stressed that Shell is working closely with NOPSEMA to do so, but he expects the facility to be out for most of the first quarter of 2022.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
