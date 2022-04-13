Shell, Uniper Working On Blue Hydrogen Facility In The UK
Uniper has signed an agreement with Shell to progress plans to produce blue hydrogen at Uniper’s Killingholme power station site, in the East of England.
The hydrogen produced could be used to decarbonize industry, transport, and power throughout the Humber region. The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with a capacity of up to 720 MW, using gas reformation technology with carbon capture and storage (CCS).
The captured carbon would be fed through the proposed Zero Carbon Humber onshore pipeline, part of the East Coast Cluster, recently selected as one of two carbon capture and storage schemes to receive initial government support under the Government’s Cluster Sequencing Process.
The Humber Hub Blue Project recently passed the eligibility criteria for Phase-2 of the Government’s Cluster Sequencing Process. Successful projects which could be eligible for Government funding will be shortlisted from May 2022. Phase-2 projects are expected to take final investment decisions from 2024 to then be operational from 2027.
Blue hydrogen production at Killingholme could see the capture of approximately 1.6 million metric tons (Mt) of carbon per year through CCS, making a significant contribution to the UK Government’s target to capture 10Mt of carbon per year by 2030.
The agreement follows an MoU signed by both companies in 2021 to explore accelerating the development of a hydrogen economy in Europe. Shell and Uniper will now jointly progress process design studies and site development activity, to take the project to FEED by 2023.
“The Humber Hub Blue Project is a key part of Uniper’s hydrogen ambitions in the UK and we’re extremely pleased that Shell is joining us on this initiative,” said Axel Wietfeld CEO of Uniper Hydrogen.
“The development of a hydrogen production hub at Killingholme represents a significant step towards decarbonizing the UK’s largest industrial cluster. Future-proofing the industry, this investment has the potential to secure and grow the region’s economy,” added Mike Lockett, Uniper UK Country Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer Power.
“Shell is ready to play our part in ensuring an orderly transition to net-zero while bolstering the UK’s energy security,” said David Bunch, Country Chair, Shell UK. “We plan to invest up to $32.5 billion in the UK energy system over the next decade subject to Board approval, and more than 75 percent of this is for low and zero-carbon technology. Hydrogen and CCS will be key to these plans. They can also help stimulate economic growth and jobs. That is why both government and industry must continue to work together to drive change.”
British Minister of State for Business, Energy, and Clean Growth Greg Hands said: “We’ve set ambitious targets for hydrogen production in our British Energy Security Strategy and are investing $470 million in innovative energy technologies to get us there. Today’s announcement shows real confidence in hydrogen – creating high-quality jobs to level up the Humberside region, based on this clean, cutting-edge new super fuel.”
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Energy Consultancy Warns Economic Growth Could Slow
- Shipping Russian Oil Gets Costlier
- Murphy Oil Gets First Oil From King's Quay Platform In Gulf Of Mexico
- Shell, Uniper Working On Blue Hydrogen Facility In The UK
- Seven Out Of Eight Tyra II Modules In Place
- IEA Cuts Oil Demand Forecast
- Fitch Solutions Raises Henry Hub Price Forecast
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Shell to Write Down as Much as $5B on Russia Exit
- China Oil Demand Outlook Darkens
- Oil Supply, Demand and Prices Become Clear
- WATCH: Johan Castberg FPSO Arrives In Norway
- Oil Worker Shortage Hits Canada
- Controversial $12Bn Bay du Nord Project Approved Despite Protests
- Oil Prices Fall This Week as Supply News Takes Center Stage
- Global Energy Spending To Exceed $2Tn. O&G Leading The Way.
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates
- Exxon Again Finds No Oil In Brazil. Cutthroat Not On Target.