Shell UK Enforces Early Redelivery of Havila Crusader
Havila Shipping ASA has said that Shell UK Ltd. has redelivered the Havila Crusader early. The platform supply vessel was originally chartered from Jan. 18, 2020 for a period of 2 wells firm, and the parties agreed on an estimated charter period of one year.
The original agreement also included options for seven wells estimated to above two years.
According to a statement from Havila, “The parties have different views on the obligation of Shell UK Ltd. in a charter party based on 2 wells.”
Havila said it will consider which steps to take towards Shell UK as a result of the early redelivery. For now, the vessel, which was built in December 2010 and can accommodate 23 people, will be laid up, awaiting improved market conditions.
Headquartered in Fosnavåg, Norway, and with offices in Brazil and Asia, Havila Shipping was founded with just 10 ships and is now a modern offshore company with operations across the globe. Today it operates a fleet of 23 offshore vessels within subsea construction, anchor handling, platform supply and multi-field rescue recovery services.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Chesapeake Energy Plunges 74 Percent
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback
- Principal Contractor Exits $446MM Aberdeen Project
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Daewoo Wins $748MM FLNG Contract With Novatek
- Glenfarne Group Closes Magnolia LNG Deal
- EIA Raises Oil Price Forecasts
- Keppel Balks at Notice Alleging Contract Breaches, Cancellation
- North Sea Players Support Logistics Software Project
- Hoard of North Sea Oil Is Starting to Diminish
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Orphan Well Stimulus Would Employ Displaced Workers
- Occidental Petroleum Hit with Litigation
- Traders Ask Why US Inventory Math Does Not Add Up
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- Weatherford CEO Departs Ahead of Shareholder Meeting
- Eni Restructures With Two New Business Groups
- US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
- New Oilfields Discovered in Belarus
- Occidental Eyes Mideast Assets in Play to Slash Debt
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Chesapeake Revives Going Concern Warning
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- ProPetro Loses More Workers in Midland
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Shale Faces Multibillion-Dollar Hedging Crunch
- BP America Names New Chairman, President