Shell UK Enforces Early Redelivery of Havila Crusader

Havila Shipping ASA has said that Shell UK Ltd. has redelivered the Havila Crusader early. The platform supply vessel was originally chartered from Jan. 18, 2020 for a period of 2 wells firm, and the parties agreed on an estimated charter period of one year.

The original agreement also included options for seven wells estimated to above two years.

According to a statement from Havila, “The parties have different views on the obligation of Shell UK Ltd. in a charter party based on 2 wells.”

Havila said it will consider which steps to take towards Shell UK as a result of the early redelivery. For now, the vessel, which was built in December 2010 and can accommodate 23 people, will be laid up, awaiting improved market conditions.

Headquartered in Fosnavåg, Norway, and with offices in Brazil and Asia, Havila Shipping was founded with just 10 ships and is now a modern offshore company with operations across the globe. Today it operates a fleet of 23 offshore vessels within subsea construction, anchor handling, platform supply and multi-field rescue recovery services.

