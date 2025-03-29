Shell Traders Haven't Lost Money Over Last Decade

The London-based energy giant keeps a tight lid on information about its trading business for competition reasons.

Shell Plc’s sprawling in-house trading operation — which includes oil, natural gas and electricity — hasn’t lost money during a single quarter over the last decade, said Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan.

The London-based energy giant keeps a tight lid on information about its trading business for competition reasons, but Sawan provided a peek during the company’s investor day presentation on Tuesday.

Over the last decade, Shell traders have delivered an average uplift on return on average capital employed of 2%, Sawan said at the New York Stock Exchange. They are expected to contribute 2% to 4% going forward, he said.

Trading is core to Shell and will remain at the heart of the company’s future. Sawan outlined plans on Tuesday to boost investor returns for the rest of this decade by reinforcing the company’s position as the world’s top marketer of liquefied natural gas. The head of trading was recently elevated to the executive committee, giving trading a seat at the firm’s decision-making table.