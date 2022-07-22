Shell To Stop Paying Prelude FLNG Workers Over Industrial Action

Shell has decided to stop paying workers locked in industrial actions at its Prelude FLNG facility off the Australian western coast.

Shell has decided to lock out workers at its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas facility as workers continue to take industrial action over a wage dispute. The dispute also included some work security provisions from Shell to its workers which have not been included in the EBA.

The dispute has been going on for over 19 months now, as workers are trying to negotiate higher wages, job security, and restrict the use of low-wage contractors.

In a town hall meeting, earlier this week, Shell, which has been refusing to hold further negotiations with the unions over the past few weeks, informed it will lock out workers taking industrial action, including one-hour stoppages and work bans, and stop paying them as of the coming Monday. The company representatives said this course of action has been taken as the facility cannot continue to operate in a current manner.

The escalation comes about as worker unions informed Shell that they will extend their protected industrial action into August. This resulted in a production shutdown at Shell’s problem child facility, Prelude FLNG, 295 miles off the Australian coast.

Shell spokesperson told Reuters that the company “endeavored to find every option to work around bans and stoppages and find alternate duties. However, following the production shutdown caused by the protected industrial action, we cannot continue to operate in the same way.”

“As a consequence, we will be resorting to lockouts as the mechanism available under the Fair Work Act. Once the lockouts are in effect, people will no longer be paid if they are not mobilized to the facility,” she further added. And Shell has been in process of demobilizing the non-essential workforce from the facility.

The industrial action taken by the workers on Prelude FLNG has also led to a halt in production as strikes prevented LNG tankers to load up with the chilled gas.

However, Australian Workers Union national secretary Daniel Walton, told Reuters, that the course of action taken by Shell could further endanger operations at the facility as well as the workers on board. This subsequently puts Shell in a difficult position with the regulators as it may fail to maintain its license to operate.

