Shell to License Tech for New Refinery

PT Pertamina Rosneft Pengolahan dan Petrokimia (PT PRPP) has signed a licensing and basic engineering agreement to apply Shell Catalysts and Technologies processes at a new refinery in Tuban, Java Timur, Indonesia, Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) reported Wednesday.

“We are grateful that PT PRPP has selected Shell Catalysts and Technologies for their major grassroots refinery and petrochemical complex, which is a testament to the technology offerings of Shell Catalysts and Technologies and our owner-operator experience enabling PT PRPP to achieve a high return on investment,” remarked Gurminder Singh, technology licensing director with Shell Catalysts and Technologies, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

The New Grass Refinery Root (NGRR) project will boast a crude processing capacity of 300,000 barrels per day, Shell stated. Moreover, the firm pointed out the facility will feature a petrochemicals complex equipped to produce more than 1 million tons per year (TPY) of ethylene, 1.3 million TPY of aromatic hydrocarbons, and 650,000 TPY of polyethylene.

Shell pointed out the complex will use its OMEGA process to produce mono-ethylene glycol. In addition, the company stated that PT PRPP will deploy its distillate hydrotreating process for the catalytic removal of sulfur and/or nitrogen and/or aromatics hydrogenation from diesel fractions of certain crude oils.

“Our comprehensive agreement with Shell Catalysts and Technologies will provide PT Pertamina Rosneft Pengolahan dan Petrokimia with the technology and engineering in order for the integrated refinery and petrochemical complex to be one of the most competitive in the Asia-Pacific Region,” commented PT PRPP Project Director Carlos Mondolfi. “We look forward to a collaborative and successful relationship, and future working together.”

PT PRPP is managing the NGRR project, a joint project between PT Pertamina (Persero) and Rosneft Oil Co. (OTCMKTS: OJSCY), Shell noted. The technology licensor added the projected completion date for the complex is 2025.

