Shell to Join Offshore Argentina Block
Equinor and YPF have agreed to jointly farm-down a nearly one-third non-operated stake in the CAN 100 block offshore Argentina to Shell, Equinor reported Thursday.
The largest block in the North Argentinian Basin, CAN 100 encompasses 5,792 square miles (15,000 square kilometers). Equinor and YPF each own 50-percent equity in the license, Equinor noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. Pending government approval, Equinor and YPF would each own 35 percent and Shell would hold the remaining 30 percent.
Equinor noted that it farmed in to the YPF CAN 100 block in Oct. 2019 and agreed to operate it. The company’s website states that its offshore Argentina acreage consists of eight blocks across various basins and plays. Moreover, Equinor holds unconventional onshore assets in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta formation and Neuquen basin.
Shell’s website states that its upstream operations in Argentina include blocks in the Vaca Muerta.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- ADNOC Creates New Directorate
- Equinor Bags Largest Ever US Offshore Wind Award
- Fluor Updates Structure and Sells Stork
- Ovintiv Investor Threatens Proxy Fight
- BP Awards FPSO Training Contract
- South Korea Seeks Qatari Help to Release Tanker
- Halliburton Claims Electric Frac First
- Oil Futures Gain Amid $2T Stimulus Hopes
- Shell to Join Offshore Argentina Block
- Ex-Shell Manager Joins Galp
- Devon and WPX Merge
- Ghana Set for First SSA LNG to Power Project
- Paradigm Drilling Makes Strategic Deal with Oil Services Firm
- Subsea 7 Director Stevens Passes Away
- New Proposed Board Appointments for Premier Oil
- US Labels Houthis Terrorists After Tanker Attacks
- Uganda Pop Star Could Oversee Major Oil Projects
- Ithaca Appoints Ex-Repsol Sinopec CFO
- Total Becomes French Leader in Renewable Gas
- Executives Predict 2021-End Oil Price
- Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee
- Virus Spreads in Canadian Oil Patch
- Shale Needs More to Boom Again
- US Net Zero Will Need $2.5T by 2030
- Canada Gov Supports Hibernia Project
- Troops Fight Off Attack Near $20B LNG Project
- India Asked to Pay $1.2B to Cairn
- Pacific Drilling Expects Ch11 Emergence by End 2020
- Qatar and Four Arab States to Fully Restore Ties