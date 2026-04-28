Shell to Buy ARC in $16B Deal

'This establishes Canada as a heartland for Shell while furthering our strategy to deliver more value with less emissions', Shell's Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan said.

In a statement posted on its website on Monday, Shell plc revealed that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ARC Resources Ltd in a deal worth around $16.4 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, ARC’s shareholders will receive CAD 8.20 ($6.01) in cash and 0.40247 ordinary shares of Shell for each ARC share, representing approximately 25 percent cash and 75 percent shares as of the April 24, 2026, market closing, Shell highlighted in the statement.

“Based on Shell’s closing share price on this date of GBP 33.08 [$44.67] and GBP:CAD exchange ratio of 1.8480, this translates to a consideration of CAD 32.80 [$24.03] per share, which represents a 20 percent premium to ARC’s 30-day VWAP,” Shell noted, adding that this equates to an equity value of approximately $13.6 billion.

“Shell will take on approximately $2.8 billion in net debt and leases resulting in an enterprise value of approximately $16.4 billion,” it added.

“The equity value of $13.6 billion will be funded via $3.4 billion in cash and $10.2 billion in Shell shares, the latter valued based on Shell’s closing price on the 24th April and the issuance of approximately 228 million ordinary shares,” Shell continued.

In the statement, Shell said the acquisition increases its production CAGR from one percent, as outlined at its 2025 Capital Market’s Day, to four percent, compared to 2025, and supports its aim to sustain material liquids production of around 1.4 million barrels per day towards 2030 and beyond.

“The transaction combines ARC’s more than 1.5 million net acres with Shell’s ~440,000 net acres in the Montney formation and adds ~2 billion barrels of oil equivalent proved plus probable reserves at the end of 2025,” Shell noted.

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“Last year, ~40 percent of ARC’s production was liquids, which accounted for ~70 percent of its revenues. In addition, ARC’s proved plus probable gas reserves have the potential to support Shell’s growth in LNG in Canada,” it added.

The acquisition adds 370,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day immediately across liquids and gas, Shell highlighted in its statement.

Shell also outlined that the deal increases its exposure to “long-duration, low-cost and top quartile low carbon intensity shale gas and liquids production in Canada’s Montney basin, delivering value for decades”. The company said the transaction expected to generate double digit returns, “bolstering long-term cashflows, and is accretive to free cash flow per share from 2027 onwards”.

Shell revealed in the statement that the transaction is expected to bring annualized synergies of around $250 million within a year of closing. The boards of both companies have unanimously supported the transaction, Shell pointed out, adding that the deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026, “subject to ARC shareholder, court and regulatory approvals”.

Shell’s Chief Executive Officer, Wael Sawan, said in the statement, “ARC is a high-quality, low-cost and top quartile low carbon intensity producer operating in the Montney shale basin that complements our existing footprint in Canada and strengthens our resource base for decades to come”.

“We are accessing uniquely positioned assets and welcoming colleagues that bring deep expertise which, combined with Shell’s strong basin level performance, provides a compelling proposition for shareholders,” he added.

“This establishes Canada as a heartland for Shell while furthering our strategy to deliver more value with less emissions,” he continued.

In a statement posted on its website on Monday, ARC confirmed that it had entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Shell, “whereby Shell has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of ARC in a cash and share transaction valued at approximately CAD 22 billion [$16.12 billion], including assumed net debt”.

ARC noted in its statement that the CAD 32.80 ($24.03) per share purchase price represents a 27 percent premium to its April 24, 2026, closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange and said “near-term liquidity to ARC shareholders in the form of cash with highly liquid Shell Shares provides upside exposure to an integrated global energy platform”.

In addition to shareholder and court approvals, the transaction is subject to applicable regulatory approvals, including approvals under the Competition Act (Canada), the Investment Canada Act, the Canada Transportation Act, and the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, ARC stated, adding that, subject to the satisfaction of such conditions, the deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Terry Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, ARC Resources Ltd, said in the statement, “over our 30 year history, we have built a strong and resilient Canadian energy company defined by the depth of our world-class Montney assets, low-cost operations, leadership in responsible development, and high-performance people and culture”.

“On behalf of our leadership team, I would like to thank our people for their dedication and commitment to excellence in all facets of our business. Through this transaction, we will realize this tremendous value and become part of a dynamic global energy leader capable of realizing the full potential of our business and delivering on Canada's exciting energy future,” Anderson added.

Hal Kvisle, Chair of the ARC Board, said, “the ARC Board unanimously recommends this strategic transaction to our shareholders”.

“This agreement delivers compelling value for our shareholders and brings together two companies with shared commitments to safety, operational excellence and care for communities and people - strengthening our ability to deliver resilient, long-term value creation for many years to come,” Kvisle added.

Analyst Take

In an analysis piece sent to Rigzone late Monday focusing on the Shell-ARC deal, Andrew Dittmar, Principal Analyst at Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR), highlighted that, “after a nearly three-year hiatus from strategic deal making, one of the majors has a significant acquisition in hand with Shell’s purchase of Montney producer ARC Resources”.

“The acquisition boosts Shell from the seventh largest producer in the Montney, based on gross operated volumes, to second place trailing only Ovintiv,” he added.

Dittmar noted in the analysis that “the premium screens relatively attractive for ARC shareholders, particularly compared to the sub-20 percent premiums generally offered in U.S. corporate consolidation”.

“That reflects the relative value of Canadian producers in the market, and of ARC in particular, with the company screening attractive relative to peers on valuation,” he said.

“That follows a period of relative underperformance over the last year that makes timing advantages for Shell even with the premium,” he continued.

In the analysis, Dittmar pointed out that the lack of strategic acquisitions recently by majors reflects a global oil and gas industry “with a dearth of attractive, long-duration resource”.

“Within a global framework, Canada represents one of the most attractive opportunities with duration of high-quality resource for both gas in the Montney and crude in the oil sands,” he said.

“For Shell, with a large focus on an integrated global gas business, targeting the Montney makes sense and is a firm confirmation of the prolific play’s competitive position in the global gas landscape,” he added.

“The commencement of shipments from LNG Canada, where Shell holds a 40 percent stake, is key in helping debottleneck Montney gas and an important strategic component of the deal for Shell,” Dittmar highlighted.

“ARC’s assets will be absorbed into Shell’s integrated gas division. While supporting LNG Canada looks to be a key strategic rationale for the transaction, the 40 percent liquids production, which generated 70 percent of 2025 revenues, also provides in-demand condensate for use as diluent for oil sands production,” Dittmar continued.

Dittmar went on to state in the analysis that duration of high-quality resource, or lack thereof, is a key concern for the industry and noted that this is where a Montney acquisition provides a critical competitive advantage.

“The Montney leads all non-oil sands plays in North America for drilling longevity, albeit at a significantly less active development cadence than the Permian,” he said.

“Within the Montney, ARC holds the third-highest count of sub-$2.75/Mcf or sub-$55/bbl (PV-10, 20:1) net locations compared to Shell in the ninth position,” he added.

“That gives ARC a corporate inventory life that leads liquids-focused shale producers and matches companies like EQT for gas,” he noted.

The Shell-ARC deal is the largest purchase for Shell since it acquired BG for $81 billion more than a decade ago, Dittmar highlighted, adding that it represents a further commitment to the company’s hydrocarbon business, particularly integrated gas, “at a time the world is facing severe energy supply disruptions from the conflict in the Middle East”.

“LNG Canada Phase 2, still subject to FID, provides the potential for additional value realization from the position that would move pricing from 40 percent AECO and 60 percent international pricing to 80 percent international exposure,” he said.

“LNG Canada is geographically advantaged for shipping LNG to Asian markets that gives it a competitive edge over U.S. Gulf Coast competitors,” he added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com