Shell Threatens Greenpeace With Jail Time Over FPSO Occupation

Shell has hit Greenpeace occupation of its oil and gas platform with an injunction, threatening up to two years of jail time and fines.

Shell’s threats backfired as Greenpeace escalated its protest by adding two more climbers to occupy the company’s oil and gas platform using boats unaffected by the court order.

Protestors are demanding that the company stops expanding oil and gas production around the world, takes responsibility for fueling the climate crisis, and pays up for the climate destruction it is causing everywhere.

Namely, the Greenpeace France-chartered Merida trimaran and two small boats approached the White Marlin heavy-lift vessel, which is carrying Shell’s 34,000-ton oil and gas platform set for the Penguins project in the North Sea.

Two Greenpeace protesters used ropes to board the Shell-contracted ship from one of the small boats. They joined four other activists who have been occupying the oil and gas platform since January 31. Three other activists joined the protest from the Merida vessel brandishing banners with the message – Stop Drilling. Start Paying.

The additional protesters arrived after Shell announced record profits of $39.9 billion in its financial report on February 2.

As for Shell’s legal activities, it delivered a court order granted ex parte, meaning Greenpeace was not given advanced notice. The injunction stipulates that the four activists on board the oil and gas platform must seek to agree to a plan with the White Marlin’s captain to safely disembark. Also, the UK-flagged Sea Beaver vessel and the Dutch-flagged Arctic Sunrise and their boats must stay outside a 500-meter exclusion zone around the White Marlin ship.

It is worth noting that the Merida vessel and the two other small boats were not included in the injunction application, so Greenpeace was able to circumvent the court order.

As for the White Marlin, it is carrying an FPSO unit for a redevelopment project for Shell’s further development from the Penguin field. It will enable Shell to unlock eight new wells.

The production platform is the first new manned vessel for Shell in the northern North Sea for 30 years. At peak production, the project is expected to yield the equivalent of 45,000 barrels of oil per day, and Shell has suggested it could open up further areas for exploration. Shell stated in a recent investor note that the Penguins redevelopment could also create the possibility of opening entirely new fossil fuel reserves.

Another protest happened in London on February 2. At the time, activists protested Shell’s massive $39 billion Shell made in profits in 2022, questioning how much will the company pay towards climate loss and damage. On February 6, Greenpeace staged a protest in the Philippines at Shell’s Bonifacio Global City headquarters.

Featured image provided by Greenpeace.

