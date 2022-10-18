Shell, Technip Energies Strengthen CCS Partnership

Shell Catalyst & Technologies and Technip Energies have firmed up their partnership on carbon capture and storage projects.

Shell Catalysts & Technologies, part of Shell, has strengthened its cooperation with Technip Energies on developing cost-effective, large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects by providing a combination of state-of-the-art technology and project management excellence.

Technip Energies recently joined Shell’s Energy Transition Campus Amsterdam (ETCA) to form a joint, co-located delivery team. This follows Shell’s move to transform the site, previously known as Shell Technology Centre Amsterdam, into an open innovation campus and to invite external parties to co-locate there and work together to solve the world’s biggest energy challenges. Over the next few years, the joint team stationed at ETCA will continue to work towards achieving strong improvements in cost reduction through joint value delivery and improvement programs.

The strategic alliance is an integrated cooperative relationship for the joint promotion, marketing, licensing and execution of projects using Shell’s CANSOLV CO2 Capture System technology.

The two organizations, which have been working together since 2012, believe that, by enhancing their collaboration, they will be able to better respond to the rapidly growing CCS market and the need for affordable and proven solutions.

In addition to its CANSOLV technology, Shell Catalysts & Technologies brings to the alliance substantial CCS experience gained from supporting Shell’s projects. Technip Energies, which also has a significant CCS track record, brings end-to-end project delivery experience in front-end-engineering design (FEED), engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), commissioning and start-up and life-of-asset services.

“Our current cooperation has already unlocked several highly significant improvements. For example, we were able to find ways to make the CANSOLV technology less energy intensive and developed opportunities to modularize and standardize solutions. Consequently, we are able to offer lower capital and operating costs to our customers,” says Yuri Sebregts, Executive Vice President Technology for Shell.

“Both organizations are recognized global energy leaders, bring complementary skills for CCS and share a similar, bold energy transition vision. Extending our agreement and having a joint delivery team in ETCA are the natural next steps in strengthening our alliance, and will help to drive CCS affordability by developing industrial-scale solutions. This will support the growing demand for CCS across industries and geographies, and will help us to make a significant contribution to a sustainable future,” concludes Arnaud Pieton, CEO, Technip Energies.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com