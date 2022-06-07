Shell Taps Audubon For Mars Corridor Engineering Services
Engineering, procurement, construction, and fabrication services provider Audubon Engineering Company has entered a three-year contract with oil and gas supermajor Shell to provide brownfield engineering and procurement services support for its Mars Corridor.
The contract was awarded by a Shell subsidiary – Shell Offshore Inc. Audubon said that the deal, which comes with two one-year options to extend, covers some of Shell’s offshore assets in the US Gulf of Mexico, including its Mars, Olympus, Ursa, and Vito tension leg platforms. The water depths for this deep-water portfolio range from approximately 3,000 to 4,000 feet.
The contract scope spans topside engineering and procurement services, encompassing single-well subsea tiebacks; crane, lifeboat, and HVAC replacements; controls, firewater system, and utility upgrades; gas-lift installation; and prefabricated skid packages.
Audubon’s operating centers in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Houston will execute the contract. This agreement continues the company’s track record of successfully delivering integrated engineering and technical services for Shell.
“We’re delighted that Shell has selected Audubon to be its contractor for these assets. We are committed to driving value and efficiency for Shell to further enhance and extend productivity across its assets in the Mars Corridor.
“Audubon is proud of our accomplishments in the GOM region, and this contract award further positions our business for growth and continued delivery in the area,” Ryan Hanemann, president of Audubon Engineering Company, said.
Shell has previously awarded a three-year engineering and procurement services deal, encompassing five assets in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, to Australia’s engineering company Worley which will provide professional services in digital enablement, engineering, procurement and support fabrication and construction.
Also, Fugro was selected by Jumbo Maritime for the positioning and metocean services to help guide the transport and installation of a new FPS for the Vito deepwater development.
