Shell Takes FID on Europe's Largest Renewable Hydrogen Plant

Shell, through its units Shell Nederland and Shell Overseas Investments, has taken the final investment decision to build Holland Hydrogen I. Once operational in 2025, the project will be Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen plant.

The 200 MW electrolyzer will be constructed on the Tweede Maasvlakte in the port of Rotterdam and will produce up to 60,000 kilograms of renewable hydrogen per day.

The renewable power for the electrolyzer will come from the offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust (noord), which is partly owned by Shell.

The renewable hydrogen produced will supply the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam, by way of the HyTransPort pipeline, where it will replace some of the grey hydrogen usage in the refinery. HyTransPort is a new hydrogen pipeline through the Port of Rotterdam which will form a part of the Netherlands hydrogen infrastructure. This will partially decarbonize the facility’s production of energy products like petrol and diesel and jet fuel. As heavy-duty trucks are coming to market and refueling networks grow, renewable hydrogen supply can also be directed toward these to help in decarbonizing commercial road transport.

“Holland Hydrogen I demonstrates how new energy solutions can work together to meet society’s need for cleaner energy. It is also another example of Shell’s own efforts and commitment to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050,” said Anna Mascolo, Executive Vice President, Emerging Energy Solutions at Shell. “Renewable hydrogen will play a pivotal role in the energy system of the future and this project is an important step in helping hydrogen fulfil that potential.”

Shell’s ambition is to help build a global hydrogen economy by developing opportunities in the production, storage, transport, and delivery of hydrogen to end customers. Holland Hydrogen I’s approval marks an important milestone on that journey not only for the Netherlands, as a leader in the hydrogen economy, but also for Shell globally.

Shell owns and operates around 10 percent of the global capacity of installed hydrogen electrolyzers, including a 20 MW electrolyzer in China and a 10 MW proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer in Germany. They can produce, respectively, 3,000 tons and 1,300 tons of hydrogen a year.

