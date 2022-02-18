Shell Tags Maersk Supply Service For Station-Keeping Assignment

Maersk Supply Service has won a station-keeping assignment with Shell during the removal of the Gas Lift Riser on the FPSO Fluminense.

Maersk Supply Service has been contracted by Shell Brasil for a station-keeping assignment during the removal of the emergency Gas Lift Riser on the FPSO Fluminense. Maersk has picked two of its supply service anchor-handling tug vessels for the job.

Maersk Supply Service's scope of work includes responsibility for the station keeping, including vessels, heading control procedures, towmasters, survey equipment, and deck crew for the FPSO to manage turret operations.

The company said it will deploy Maersk Launcher and Maersk Lancer to assist with the offshore element of the contract, commencing their charter from Rio de Janeiro.

The Maersk Supply Service multi-purpose anchor-handling tug supply vessels (AHTS) are uniquely designed for a variety of work roles including deepwater anchor handling and mooring operations, towing of rigs, subsea, and ROV support work, as well as general supply and cargo support operations. Both Maersk Launcher and Maersk Lance were built in 2010 and are sailing under the Danish flag.

“This project is a demonstration of the close relationship and trust that has been built between Maersk Supply Service and Shell Brasil, and we look forward to delivering on this project efficiently and safely,” said Rafael Thome, Managing Director for Brazil at Maersk Supply Service.

With this contract, Maersk Supply Service is consolidating its position in the Brazilian market where it won the large Mero 2 project last year, which will be executed during 2022.

It comes as Maersk Supply Service continues to establish its portfolio as an integrated solutions provider, combining in-house project management and technical expertise with the flexibility of a versatile fleet.

The Mero 2 contract for the Libra Consortium, awarded in June last year, was the biggest ever for the company and one of the biggest contracts of its kind awarded in 2021.

The work consists of pre-laying 24 torpedo anchors, each weighing 120 tons, in 6,500 feet of water depth offshore Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, at the Mero 2 Project. Maersk Supply Service will be responsible for all activities from engineering, procurement, and offshore execution.

